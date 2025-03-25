netnumber Partners With GSMA Open Gateway Initiative To Advance Secure Communications

netnumber logo

Company Signs MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) and Joins Elite Group Representing 78% of Global Mobile Connections

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- netnumber is proud to announce it has signed an MoU to support the GSMA’s Open Gateway Initiative. Through this agreement, netnumber will join the world’s largest and most visionary mobile network operators (MNOs) and companies to accelerate service development and enable organizations to innovate, grow and thrive in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. This milestone partnership for netnumber represents a testament to the company’s two-decades-long commitment to the industry while enabling netnumber to evolve its holistic, problem-solving services to help bring ecosystems and use cases forward.A paradigm-shifting telecom industry effort, the GSMA Open Gateway initiative provides a common and open framework between mobile operators, making it more effortless for developers and cloud providers to enhance and deploy services to their customers more rapidly and seamlessly by giving developers a single point of access to the world’s largest connectivity platform. GSMA Open Gateway marks a departure from proprietary design approaches by using single, programmable access points known as APIs, which are universal among mobile networks. Seventy-two mobile operator groups, representing 284 networks and almost 80% of mobile connections across the world, with an additional 38 channel partners, have already signed up to participate in the GSMA Open Gateway initiative.“We’re proud to join the global, industry-leading GSMA Open Gateway Initiative and look forward to leveraging our unique ability to quickly curate and deploy platform and network infrastructure to accelerate and enable opportunities to solve new challenges, increase anti-fraud protection and unravel operational bottlenecks that contributors and members face today,” said Steve Legge, CEO of netnumber. “Open Gateway provides a channel to connect, learn and flourish amid rising communications challenges, especially in fraud detection. By understanding the demands fueled through Open Gateway, we look forward to further evolving the capabilities of the global ecosystem.”At the forefront of communications, netnumber provides diverse real-time phone number intelligence services that are globally positioned to assist GSMA Open Gateway members with reaching new heights and markets. The company’s portfolio of solutions encompasses over 12 Number Intelligence services and additional Fraud Prevention and Digital Identity services, including Number Verification , SIM Swap Detection, and KYC Matching powered by the Mobile Network Operator community. Recently, netnumber announced the launch of the Fraud Prevention Registry (FPR), a robust telecom industry consortium to thwart escalating illegal robocalling and texting fraud, with a strong emphasis on protecting the banking and financial services sector.Henry Calvert, Head of Networks at the GSMA, said: “Online security and digital trust are crucial for the growth of digital commerce and online eCommerce services, so we’re delighted to have key partners, such as netnumber, join the GSMA Open Gateway initiative to help companies tackle digital fraud through open APIs.”To learn more about how netnumber’s solutions will benefit the GSMA Open Gateway Initiative, visit netnumber.com About netnumbernetnumber is the world-leading provider of phone number intelligence data, recognized in Inc. magazine’s prestigious Power Partner Awards in the Communications Platform category. At the forefront of telecommunications for over two decades, the company delivers market-leading real-time number data and routing solutions to Enterprises as well as Messaging and Communication Service Providers, powering communication networks globally, strengthening security and combating fraud. By integrating its comprehensive collection of global number databases, netnumber Services Registry, and other data sets, netnumber provides an unparalleled range of solutions that underpin number portability, routing and billing of voice and data services.To learn more about netnumber, visit netnumber.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, X or Facebook.Media Contact for netnumberJaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)jsa_netnumber@jsa.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.