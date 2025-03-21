Governor Josh Stein Launches New Website for Displaced Federal Public Servants

Today, Governor Josh Stein launched a new website to welcome talented and dedicated people to apply to work for the state of North Carolina. This website encourages people who were displaced due to Hurricane Helene or recent federal cuts to consider coming to work with the state of North Carolina. It also provides resources for servicemembers, their spouses, and veterans to apply for positions in North Carolina state government.

“North Carolina is a great place to live, play, and work,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Public servants help make our state everything that it is, and there are many talented people looking for work right now. The State of North Carolina is proud to welcome smart and dedicated public-spirited people to join our team.”

“If you have recently been displaced from your career of service, North Carolina encourages you to apply,” said OSHR Director Staci Meyer. “My team at OSHR will help you find a job that matches your needs.”

Interested public servants can apply on www.nc.gov/joinNC where applicants will be connected with an employment recruiter from OSHR to help match their skills to a job in state government.

North Carolina is seeking experienced professionals interested in a career in public service. Whether you were displaced due to Hurricane Helene or recent federal cuts, we encourage you to consider joining North Carolina state government. Our state welcomes job seekers from a wide range of industries and will help match them with a career that is rewarding and will make a difference.

You can visit the website at www.nc.gov/joinNC.