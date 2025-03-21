MPD Investigating Elvans Road Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, at approximately 7:02 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Tre'von Norman, of Waldorf, MD.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25040405

###