Spring burning restrictions begin on Monday in Minnesota (published March 21, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting the open burning of vegetative debris due to increased wildfire risk resulting from dry conditions in central Minnesota beginning Monday, March 24 at 6 a.m.

The restrictions apply in the following counties: Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington, and Wright.

The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.

“Wildfire danger is especially high in spring because dormant or dead vegetation from the previous year has dried out and there is no snow protection,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. “Even after precipitation, fine fuels, such as grass and small twigs, can dry out quickly from wind or low relative humidity, making them easy fuel for a wildfire.”

Harrison encourages residents to use alternatives to burning to dispose of yard waste, such as composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site. For more information, visit the composting for woodland owners page of the DNR website.

People cause more than 90% of wildfires in Minnesota. If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, as well as for wildfire suppression costs.

Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website.