Depo-Provera and Meningiomas: Consensus Recommendations From Europe

Greg Vigna, MD

Study links progestin use to increased meningioma risk, with discontinuation often leading to tumor regression, highlighting the need for monitoring

Depo-Provera has been a bad drug for a long time. There have always been safer medications for contraception than the shot.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A combined effort was initiated between Neurosurgical, Gynaecological and Endocrinological societies of Belgium to gather relevant information regarding sex hormone therapies and meningioma. After complete literature review, consensual recommendations were established,” states Sebastien Froelich, Department of Neurosurgery, Leuven, Belgium.

What did Dr. Sebastien Froelich report in the 2025 article “Recommendations on the management of meningioma and sex hormone therapy: The results of a collaborative effort between neurosurgical, endocrine and gynecological societies” published in Brain and Spine 5(2025) 104154?:

“The causal link between Progestin use and the risk of meningioma was first doubted but is now acknowledged because of its specific features: the dose-effect relationship, the reduction of risk after treatment discontinuation, the specificity of the tumor location, and the specificity of the somatic mutational landscape of Progestin-associated meningiomas.

For patients on progestin therapy, healthcare providers should implement a monitoring plan that includes yearly physical exams, especially focusing on neurological and ophthalmological status and imaging studies, particularly for individuals with a higher risk of developing meningiomas.

In case of meningioma, all preparations containing progestin must be stopped. Studies have shown regression or stabilization of meningiomas upon discontinuation of progestin treatment. Discontinuing progestin is an appropriate management strategy, especially when surgery is not urgently required.

Another feature of Progestin-associated Meningiomas is their location. They appear to be primarily located at the skull base, in the anterior and middle cranial fossae, in contact with the body and the wings of the sphenoid bone.

Additionally, Progestin-associated meningiomas seem to exhibit a higher frequency of somatic PIK3CA mutations, suggesting a hormone- induced mutational shift promoting growth and increasing cell invasion.”

Read Dr. Froelich’s article: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772529424014103

Dr. Greg Vigna concludes, “Depo-Provera has been a bad drug for a long time. There have always been safer medications for contraception than the shot."

