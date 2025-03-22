Wayne’s Gun Part 1: 1924, A Time-Travel Themed Musical by Award-Winning Artist Olga S Popova Released

NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 14, 2025, marked the official release of Wayne’s Gun Part 1: 1924, the first part of a time-travel-themed musical by composer Olga S Popova. Featuring a global cast of over 150 artists from more than 10 countries, the album has quickly gained attention across major streaming platforms. Within days of its release, it has accumulated thousands of streams, reflecting its growing audience in both the United States and Europe.This release highlights key songs from the first act of the musical, bringing a blend of steampunk, science fiction, and historical drama to listeners. The production quality was elevated by industry professionals such as, Luis Canción, a five-time Billboard nominee known for collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Lecrae, and Andy Mineo, and Romano Eraffici of Universal Music Poland. Their contributions have helped refine the album’s sound, making it accessible to a broad range of listeners.Originally premiering to a sold-out audience in Moscow on December 18, 2021, Wayne’s Gun later made its U.S. debut on April 27, 2022, at Jackson Browne Stage in Boston. The project has received praise from figures in both the theater and diplomatic communities, including Elvira Takha Globally Renowned Choreographer for Cats, Mamma Mia! (Stage Entertainment), and the touring version of Notre-Dame de Paris, Broadway director and conductor Eric Stern (SHREK, XANADU, FOLLIES) and United Nations representative Ada Samuelsson. Media outlets and radio stations across the U.S. have also taken notice, further expanding its reach.Speaking about the musical, one supporter described it as a production that brings together past and future in a way that connects artists worldwide. Another observer noted that the album showcases originality and craftsmanship, gaining recognition not only within artistic circles but also in international discussions on cultural collaboration.Beyond this release, Wayne’s Gun is positioned as an ongoing creative endeavor. The project, led by Popova, began as a stage production and has since expanded into a multimedia initiative. Plans include the release of additional album parts, a theatrical world tour, and discussions about a potential film adaptation.The musical welcomes collaborations with producers, theater companies, and multimedia creatives who may be interested in contributing to its future development. With its diverse influences and global contributions, Wayne’s Gun continues to attract attention from those involved in both musical theater and broader artistic fields.The album is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music For updates, follow Olga S on:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/olga.s.popova/?hl=en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/olgapopova.musician?mibextid=wwXIfr&mibextid=wwXIfr To schedule an interview, reach out to Olga S Popova at olgaspopova.composer@gmail.com.About Wayne’s Gun:Wayne’s Gun is an international creative project founded by composer and producer Olga S Popova. It combines music, theater, and visual storytelling, with plans for further album releases, a world tour, and a potential film adaptation.Follow Wayne’s Gun on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/waynes.gun.musical/?hl=en

