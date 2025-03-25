Visit Calistoga Announces Wellness Weekend May 9-11

Calistoga Mural by Tim Carl Yoga by the Vineyards at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley Biking in the Vines by Tim Carl

Curated itineraries designed to inspire mindfulness and vitality.

With our geothermal hot springs Calistoga Wellness Weekend is all about slowing down, soaking up nature, and feeling good—inside and out.” — Eric Reichert, President and CEO of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This spring, Visit Calistoga (visitcalistoga.com) welcomes its 4th annual Wellness Weekend, May 9-11, 2025. Healthy living and eating and taking extra time to reconnect with self and others take center stage in this charming small town perched at Napa Valley’s north end. Calistoga is a haven for those serious about health without the fluff. For those looking for a way to celebrate Mother’s Day Wellness, Weekend is the perfect opportunity to help Mom relax and rejuvenate her mind, body and spirit. Wellness Weekend is sponsored by Visit Calistoga and the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.

Calistoga Wellness Weekend will feature a variety of curated itineraries with health and well-being in mind and designed to inspire mindfulness and vitality. Think less pomp, more substance: complimentary access to hiking and biking trails, a fun bike ride to Bothé State Park, poolside and vineyard side yoga that stretch the mind and body, fitness classes for all levels, a pickleball tournament and more. In addition to more energetic activities, several wineries and tasting rooms will offer special wine and mocktail tastings.

"With our geothermal hot springs Calistoga Wellness Weekend is all about slowing down, soaking up nature, and feeling good—inside and out. Whether you're celebrating Mom, spending time with friends, or just treating yourself, this weekend is all about wellness made simple—just good vibes and great company!"

Booking information and more details about Visit Calistoga's Wellness Weekend are available at https://visitcalistoga.com/wellness-weekend/ or by calling (707) 942-6333

About Calistoga

The small town of Calistoga California is known for its relaxed atmosphere, natural geothermal waters, popular spas, wide variety of wineries, and diverse dining options from casual bistros to a Michelin-starred restaurant. Outdoor enthusiasts will find an abundance of hiking adventures and biking trails for all levels. A mere 30-minute drive from the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, Calistoga is located at the top of the Napa Valley, has a population of about 5,000 and is just over 2.5 square miles. Information about lodging and dining options, local wineries, spas, and events in Calistoga, may be found online at VisitCalistoga.com and on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @VisitCalistoga. The Calistoga Welcome Center is located at 1457 Lincoln Avenue (next to the Mount View Hotel). The Welcome Center may also be reached by phone at (707) 942-6333/Toll free (866) 306-5588 and email at info@visitcalistoga.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.