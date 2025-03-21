Colorectal cancer doesn’t have to kill you

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. That’s why VA is shining a light on the facts about this cancer, like who should get screened and why screening is more accessible than ever.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common cancers in the United States. Each year, VA diagnoses approximately 4,000 new cases. VA remains committed to improving CRC outcomes for all Veterans by increasing screening and access to care.

Screening for CRC starts at age 45 for Veterans without any known risk factors. CRC is one of the few cancers where screenings, done on a regular basis, can prevent a cancer diagnosis by detecting polyps that can be removed before turning cancerous. Veterans with a family history of CRC or other risk factors should talk to their provider about what screening is right for them.

We’re bringing care to the Veteran

VA’s National Colorectal Cancer Screening Program delivers more than 25,000 fecal immunochemical test (FIT) kits each month to the homes of Veterans eligible for CRC screening. This outreach effort is expected to increase the proportion of Veterans who are up to date with CRC screening. We’re on track to deliver more than 350,000 FIT kits this calendar year.

These tests increase VA’s capacity to screen for CRC by providing convenient access to Veterans without requiring them to visit their VA provider. If the FIT is positive, a follow-up colonoscopy will be scheduled.

Innovation and high quality colorectal cancer screening

While at-home screening offers an alternative to colonoscopy for CRC screening, providing high quality colonoscopies is also critical for Veterans who need the procedure. By the end of 2025, all VA facilities that perform colonoscopy will use a standardized documentation system that will allow for quicker and easier monitoring of colonoscopy quality across the enterprise.

In combination with the recent deployment of artificial intelligence devices to improve precancerous polyp detection, this system will promote efforts to ensure all Veterans undergoing colonoscopy within VA have access to the highest quality examinations.

Screening saves lives

We’re saving lives every day through CRC screening. With thousands of Veterans dying from this preventable cancer, our push to get Veterans the screenings they need never stops.