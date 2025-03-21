Premier’s, parliamentary secretary’s statements on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

CANADA, March 21 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination:

“This day commemorates the March 21, 1960, Sharpeville massacre, when police killed 69 people at a peaceful anti-apartheid demonstration in Sharpeville, South Africa.

“The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is a day for all of us to recommit to actively working against racism in all its forms.

“For many Indigenous and racialized people in British Columbia, discrimination and injustice continue to have significant impacts.

“Our government remains committed to addressing racial discrimination and continuing our ongoing anti-racism work, including anti-racism legislation and a racist incident helpline to support people who have experienced or witnessed an act of hate. As well, we are focused on keeping our schools safe and welcoming with the ongoing implementation of the K-12 Anti-Racism Action Plan.

“Today and every day, our government stands against hate and discrimination in all its forms. There is still much work to do, but together with all British Columbians, we are building a more welcoming and inclusive province.”

Jessie Sunner, parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives, said:

“The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made, but also to discuss ongoing challenges. We are witnessing a right-wing political backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion principles south of our border. While this trend is alarming, it has no bearing on all that we are doing to eliminate systemic racism from B.C., including work on the Anti-Racism Act’s Action Plan and the support services provided by the racist incident helpline. We remain just as committed today as ever before to upholding and advancing a province that is just, inclusive and equitable for all.”