Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Commonwealth Business Bank
March 21, 2025
For release at 2:30 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by Commonwealth Business Bank, located in Los Angeles, California, to establish a branch at 1 Bridge Plaza, Suite 655, Fort Lee, New Jersey.
