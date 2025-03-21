Hudson’s Bay must prioritize workers amid Kamloops store liquidation – United Steelworkers

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 1-417 is calling on Hudson’s Bay (HBC) to put workers first as the company proceeds with the liquidation of its Kamloops store. A closure of this store will result in the loss of over 30 unionized jobs, dealing a significant blow to workers, their families and the community.

“This news is absolutely devastating not only for our members but for the entire city of Kamloops and the surrounding area,” said Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 Financial Secretary. “Hudson’s Bay has been a cornerstone of our community for over 45 years. Generations of families have shopped at this store and been served by our amazing members, who have taken great pride in their work. The liquidation and the company’s ongoing financial struggles are deeply concerning.”

The USW is demanding that HBC fulfil its obligations to employees by ensuring full transparency throughout the liquidation process and honouring all wages, benefits and severance requirements.

“Workers deserve clarity and fairness, not vague promises or backroom deals,” said Lawrence. “We’ve seen the devastating consequences for workers when companies like Sears shut down. Hudson’s Bay must protect the retirement security of its employees and ensure that pensions are there for its workers.”

The union is calling for immediate, clear communication from HBC regarding the liquidation, store closures, layoffs, pensions and severances.

“HBC must ensure that frontline workers aren’t the ones left paying the price,” Lawrence said. “We stand ready to defend our members at the Kamloops store and will fight for their financial security every step of the way. We urge HBC to find a path forward to keep this store open for generations to come.”

The USW remains committed to holding HBC accountable and urges the company to engage in meaningful dialogue to ensure a fair and just process for all affected workers.

