Submit Release
News Search

There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,842 in the last 365 days.

Impact Biomedical Inc. Announcement Stock Activity/Pricing

HOUSTON, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO), a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing, and patenting innovative healthcare solutions, today announced that there has been no material development in its business affairs not previously disclosed or, to its knowledge, any other reason to account for the unusual market action regarding its share price.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.:

Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO) discovers, confirms, and patents unique science and technologies which can be developed into new offerings in biopharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare and wellness in collaboration with external partners through research, licensing, co-development, joint ventures, and other relationships.

Safe Harbor Disclosure:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date.

Investor Relations:
info@impactbiomedinc.com

www.impactbiomedinc.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Impact Biomedical Inc. Announcement Stock Activity/Pricing

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more