Impact Biomedical Inc. Announcement Stock Activity/Pricing

HOUSTON, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO), a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing, and patenting innovative healthcare solutions, today announced that there has been no material development in its business affairs not previously disclosed or, to its knowledge, any other reason to account for the unusual market action regarding its share price.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.:

Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO) discovers, confirms, and patents unique science and technologies which can be developed into new offerings in biopharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare and wellness in collaboration with external partners through research, licensing, co-development, joint ventures, and other relationships.

Safe Harbor Disclosure:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date.

