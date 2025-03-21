Objective Findings Consistent with Hypoxic Injuries in Autism Spectrum Disorder

Greg Vigna, MD

Study links prenatal hypoxia to increased third ventricle volume and sensory dysfunction in children with ASD, highlighting the role of birth injuries

Exposure to prenatal hypoxic risk conditions may exacerbate or modify the neurodevelopmental trajectory and symptom severity in ASD.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Clearly there are children with the diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder who have objective findings on MRI that are associated with perinatal hypoxia. That is a birth injury,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Board Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

What did Dr. Perciado report in her article published in Autism Research, “Prenatal exposure to hypoxic risk conditions in autistic neurotypical youth; Associated ventricular differences, sleep, disturbance, and sensory processing” (2024; 17:2547-2557)?:

“Results from a cohort of 104 youth revealed a higher incidence of exposure to prenatal hypoxic conditions in the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) group.

Additionally, ASD individuals with prenatal hypoxic exposure demonstrated larger third ventricle volumes compared with both autism spectrum disorder and neurotypical control individuals without such exposure, respectively.

Furthermore, associations were identified between prenatal hypoxic exposure, third ventricle volume, sensory dysfunction, and severity of sleep disturbances. These findings suggest exposure to prenatal hypoxic risk conditions may exacerbate or modify the neurodevelopmental trajectory and symptom severity in ASD."

Read Dr. Perciado's article: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/aur.3250

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national birth injury lawyer, states, “This is an important finding and may assist early diagnosis and early intervention for children at risk. Children with autism spectrum disorder might benefit from diagnostic testing to determine if hypoxic brain damage might be present which may change the neurodevelopment of the child.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “My law firm provides case evaluations with in-house consultants trained in obstetrics and neonatology to best understand the events described in the medical records. Hypoxic brain injuries are serious injuries, objective testing may be necessary, and every aspect of the delivery should be reviewed.”

Click here to read Dr. Vigna’s book, ‘The Mother’s Guide to Birth Injury.'

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical negligence including birth injury. He is Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Dr. Vigna co-counsels with Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm and birth injury lawyer in Dallas, Texas.

Click here to learn more: https://vignalawgroup.com/practice-areas/birth-injuries/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.