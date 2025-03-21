GRAMMY® Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter and Actress Ashanti Lends Her Voice to the No Address Audiobook

The chart-topping artist executive produces and stars as a lead character in the current feature film “No Address,” streaming at home, digital & demand in April

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAMMYAward-winning singer/songwriter and actress Ashanti, is bringing her unmistakable voice and heart to No Address , the audiobook adaptation of the highly anticipated novel based on the current feature film. Both the movie and novel are key components of an ambitious initiative from Robert Craig Films aimed at humanizing the complex and urgent issue of homelessness in the United States.Adapted from the movie screenplay by 15-time New York Times bestselling author Ken Abraham, No Address offers a raw and honest look into the lives of those experiencing homelessness. Ashanti, who stars as the character “Violet” in the film—a military veteran battling addiction and life on the streets—narrates the audiobook, adding emotional depth and authenticity through her rich, warm voice. Additionally, the #1-charting singer/songwriter and actress has the lead song, "Bonafide Survivor," on the No Address soundtrack “I was truly moved by this story,” says Ashanti. “The script captures so many different perspectives on this heartbreaking and massive problem we’re facing. I immediately wanted to be a part of this film and its important message—as an actress, as an executive producer, and now being the voice of the audiobook. The characters and the real-life work the team is doing will make this a monumental and impactful project. I love being able to give back, raise awareness, and support our communities however I can.”No Address—the movie, the novel, and now the audiobook—is part of Robert Craig Films’ The Big 5 media initiative, which uses storytelling to inspire change and compassion. The company has pledged to donate 50% of net profits from No Address and its related projects to nonprofits serving those experiencing homelessness. The campaign’s goal is to raise awareness that homelessness could happen to anyone—and that everyone has a role to play in the solution.The audiobook for No Address, will be released on March 18, 2025, and will be available on Amazon Audible and Google Play Books, and additional platforms.Additionally, the feature film, No Address, will be widely available and streaming on digital and on demand in early April.For more information about No Address, The Big 5 initiative, and how you can get involved, visit www.NoAddressMovie.com TO DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL NO ADDRESS AUDIOBOOK NARRATED BY ASHANTI, CLICK HERE ABOUT ASHANTIAshanti is a GRAMMYAward-winning singer/songwriter, actor and author, who burst onto the music scene with her smash hit, self-titled debut album Ashanti. The album landed the #1 spot on both the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts, selling a whopping 504,593 units in its first week and set a SoundScan record as the most albums sold by any debut female artist in the chart’s history, granting her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, which she still holds today. Ashanti has released six studio albums and received eight Billboard Awards, a GRAMMY, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards, six ASCAP Awards, and many more awards and illustrious honors. Ashanti has continued to reign at the top as one of Billboard’s “Top Females of the Decade from 2000-2010” and continues to break Billboard records as having a Hot 100 entry in the 2000’s, 2010’s and 2020’s. To celebrate her contributions to music and recording, Ashanti received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7, 2022.(Download Press Image HERE)ABOUT ROBERT CRAIG FILMSRobert Craig Films, based in California, develops, creates, and produces films that inspire audiences to engage with greater empathy, compassion, and generosity in the communities they live in. The company's mission is to create impactful films that spark meaningful conversations and drive social change. Visit www.RobertCraigFilms.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.