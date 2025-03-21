AG Yost Sues Company for Allegedly Defrauding Homeowners

(BALTIMORE, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Baltimore, Ohio-company and its owner for allegedly defrauding homeowners of nearly $12,000 by providing incomplete or poor-quality remodeling work.

The lawsuit, filed in the Fairfield County Court of Common Pleas, maintains that Lancaster resident Dwight W. Artrip and The Painting Co. Inc. — also known as TPC or The Preferred Contractor — repeatedly violated Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Home Solicitation Sales Act.

“Ohioans deserve contractors who show up, follow through and do the job right — not one who provides an endless cycle of excuses, delays and disappearing acts,” Yost said.

The Attorney General’s Office fielded at least 12 complaints about the company and learned of other complaints through the Better Business Bureau. The consumers were left with a combined $11,900 in losses after paying for remodeling services that were either incomplete or improperly done.

Despite its name, The Painting Co. was not primarily a painting company but instead operated as a home-improvement and remodeling contractor, focusing on residential kitchen and bathroom projects.

The lawsuit details a pattern of misconduct, alleging that Artrip:

Accepted large advance deposits but delayed work for months or did not do the work.

Requested additional payments before completing contracted work.

Performed the improvements in a shoddy and unworkmanlike manner.

Misrepresented the status of refunds promised to consumers.

Failed to inform consumers of their right to cancel their contracts as required by Ohio law.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for the affected consumers, civil penalties and injunctive relief.

AG Yost reminds Ohioans to research contractors before hiring one, get written estimates and contracts, and verify their cancellation rights. Consumers who believe they have been scammed by a home-improvement contractor should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or by calling 800-282-0515

