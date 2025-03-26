Reline America Welcomes Integrity Inspection Solutions to Its North American Installer Network

Integrity Inspection Solutions Crew Performing Reline America Alphaliner UV-GRP pipeline rehabilitation installation Integrity Inspection Solutions Logo

Integrity Inspection Solutions (IIS) of Caldwell, Idaho joins Reline America installer network

We are thrilled to join Reline America’s trusted network, this partnership allows us to leverage our expertise and capabilities to bring UV-GRP pipeline rehabilitation technologies to our region.” — Richard Mason, Owner of Integrity Inspection Solutions, Inc.

CALDWELL, ID, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reline America, a leader in trenchless technology solutions for the rehabilitation of aging infrastructure, is pleased to announce the addition of Integrity Inspection Solutions (IIS) of Caldwell, Idaho to its esteemed installer network across North America. This partnership enhances Reline America's network of highly skilled installers and further strengthens its commitment to providing innovative, efficient, and sustainable pipeline rehabilitation services.

Integrity Inspection Solutions (IIS), known for its expertise in the inspection, maintenance, and trenchless rehabilitation of pipelines as well as hydro excavation, will join a group of industry-leading installation professionals dedicated to applying cutting-edge UV-GRP technology for the rehabilitation of infrastructure. With decades of experience, IIS serves the infrastructure assessment, maintenance and renewal needs of residential, commercial, municipal and industrial clients, making it an ideal addition to Reline America's growing network.

“Partnering with Integrity Inspection Solutions is an exciting opportunity for Reline America,” said Bridget Ball, Operations Manager of Reline America. “Their deep knowledge of trenchless technology and proven track record of successful installations perfectly aligns with our mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective pipeline rehabilitation solutions throughout North America.”

Reline America’s installer network is integral to its business model, which focuses on offering trenchless solutions that minimize disruption to communities while extending the life of critical pipeline infrastructure. Through this partnership with IIS, Reline America will be able to expand its service offerings to new regions and provide enhanced support for asset owners in the face of increasing infrastructure challenges.

Integrity Inspection Solutions brings a strong reputation for quality and customer satisfaction, ensuring the highest level of service and expertise. With a commitment to excellence, IIS is poised to help Reline America further its mission to revolutionize pipeline rehabilitation with minimal environmental impact.

“We are thrilled to join Reline America’s trusted network,” said Richard Mason, Owner of Integrity Inspection Solutions. “This partnership allows us to leverage our expertise and capabilities to bring innovative trenchless rehabilitation technologies to an even broader market. We look forward to working alongside the Reline America team to enhance infrastructure performance and safety in our region.”

This strategic collaboration signals continued growth for both companies, as they work together to meet the growing demand for sustainable, efficient pipeline renewal solutions across North America.

About Reline America

Reline America is a leading provider of UV-GRP pipeline rehabilitation technology, offering a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional pipeline repair methods. Reline America offers everything needed for pipeline rehabilitation under one roof—design, engineering, manufacturing, training and 24/7 support from its ISO 9001-2015 certified facility in Saltville, VA. Customized equipment and liners, factory certified installers, coupled with a proprietary Quality Tracker System™, make Reline America’s ALPHALINER® UV GRP liners easier to install. The results are simple to see: greater efficiency and productivity, minimal risk-management concerns, less community disruption and exceptional ROI. Visit www.relineamerica.com to learn more.

About Integrity Inspection Solutions

Integrity Inspection Solutions (IIS) is a trusted leader in pipeline inspection and rehabilitation services. With a combined 30 years of industry experience, IIS has been proudly incorporated since 2018, delivering innovative, cost-effective, and reliable trenchless solutions that help preserve and extend the life of critical wastewater and water infrastructure. Serving municipalities, industrial facilities, and private clients across Idaho and surrounding states, IIS remains committed to excellence, safety, and customer satisfaction through every phase of infrastructure assessment, maintenance, and renewal. For more information about Integrity Inspection Solutions, visit www.iispipeline.com.

