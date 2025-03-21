H3 Wireless: CHERRY XTRFY launches its first multi-platform wireless gaming headset

Engineered to help gamers win – The H3 Wireless is carefully optimized for gaming, amplifying crucial in-game sounds to give players a competitive advantage, especially in FPS games.

KENOSHA, Wis. and AUERBACH in der OBERPFALZ, GERMANY, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERRY, a leading manufacturer of high-quality computer peripherals, is expanding its portfolio with a major innovation in gaming audio: the CHERRY XTRFY H3 Wireless . This all-purpose wireless gaming headset combines pro-level sound, multiple EQ modes for everyday use, and versatile wireless connectivity, making it an ideal choice for both professional gamers and casual users.

The H3 Wireless Headset marks CHERRY XTRFY's entry into the wireless headset market. Built for gaming, it immerses players in the action with esports-tuned sound. The headset builds on the audio precision of the H1 and H2 models, developed in collaboration with professional players. Its 53mm drivers amplify key in-game sounds, keeping players one step ahead of the competition.

"This headset is perfect for FPS games. I’ve been using it with CS2, and its directional audio really stands out, making it easier to pinpoint enemies and read the game. The fit is excellent, and it’s incredibly comfortable for long sessions," says Emil "HeatoN" Christensen, eight-time Counter-Strike world champion and the first inductee into the Esports Hall of Fame.

Joakim Jansson, Head of Product Management at CHERRY, adds: "We're excited to finally launch the H3 Wireless, a headset that truly has it all. It delivers the performance and precision serious players need, while offering both a low-latency wireless dongle for gaming and Bluetooth connectivity for everyday use. Whether you're gaming, watching movies, or listening to music, the H3 Wireless adapts to any situation."





With dual wireless connectivity, the H3 Wireless is perfect for any setup, whether at a gaming desk, connected to a console by the TV, or used on the go. Gamers can enjoy lag-free, ultra-responsive audio with the included low-latency USB dongle, while Bluetooth mode allows for effortless pairing with mobile devices. Customizable EQ modes let users fine-tune their experience, switching between gaming, movie, or music settings with ease.

Designed for long sessions, the lightweight aluminum construction of the H3 Wireless features large over-ear cups with soft memory foam padding that conforms to any head shape for maximum comfort. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 100 hours and supports pass-through charging via USB-C, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay.

The CHERRY XTRFY H3 Wireless is available now for a suggested retail price of $99.99 on Amazon .

For more details and high-resolution images, please click here .

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and over 400 employees in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in various sales offices in Auerbach (Germany), Munich (Germany), Landskrona (Sweden), Paris (France), Kenosha (USA), Chicago (USA), Taipei (Taiwan), and Hong Kong (China).

More information is available online at https://www.cherry.de/en-us .

Media Contact

CHERRY@maxborgesagency.com

