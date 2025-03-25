KRS CPAs Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Paramus, NJ

KRS celebrated its 20th anniversary with some special cookies!

Firm marks two decades of growth, client service, and a strong workplace culture

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KRS CPAs ( krscpas.com ), a leading accounting firm based in Paramus, New Jersey, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Established in 2005, the firm has grown under the leadership of its founding partners, Managing Partner Maria Rollins, CPA, MST, and Partner Jerry Shanker CPA/ABV, MST. KRS has established itself over the past two decades as a trusted advisor to businesses, individuals, and families, offering tax planning, compliance, accounting, auditing, bookkeeping, and litigation support services.Commitment to Client Success and Workplace CultureKRS CPAs has built its reputation on proactive client service and a strong internal culture. The firm’s mission is to provide clear, strategic financial guidance that makes it easier for business owners and individuals to create the solutions they need for personal and business success.“We strive to create an environment where our team members are inspired and have the opportunity to contribute their talents towards our clients’ success and, therefore, the firm’s success,” said Maria Rollins, Managing Partner.This commitment to both clients and employees has led to numerous workplace accolades. In 2024, KRS CPAs was recognized for the thirteenth time as one of the NJBIZ Best Places to Work in New Jersey in the 15-49 employees category. In addition, KRS was named among the Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation for the third time in 2024. This national recognition underscores the firm’s focus on employee well-being, growth opportunities , and a positive work environment.KRS recently promoted Kelley Ann Eccles (DaCunha), CPA, to partner. Eccles has been with the firm for 17 years, progressing from entry-level accountant to senior accountant and then to manager. “I’ve been with KRS from the beginning and I’ve grown as the firm has grown,” Eccles said.Eccles noted that KRS fosters a “work hard, play harder” culture, emphasizing motivation and camaraderie, especially during busy tax seasons. As part of this, she often is a resource for younger firm members. “It’s important that I help the younger accountants navigate through the stressful crunch times. I want them to enjoy coming to work, even if we’re on tight deadlines,” she said.Looking AheadAs KRS CPAs celebrates this milestone, the firm remains committed to innovation, client service, and professional excellence. With a strong team and a dedication to evolving alongside clients’ needs, KRS CPAs is well-positioned for continued success in the years to come.About KRS CPAsKRS CPAs is located at 80 Route 4 East, Suite 170, Paramus, NJ. The firm is known for its proactive and responsive client service, providing tax planning, compliance, accounting, auditing, bookkeeping, and litigation support services. For individuals and families, KRS CPAs offers retirement and estate planning, tax planning and filing, and charitable giving strategies to help clients secure their financial future.KRS is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. To learn more about career opportunities at KRS, visit the Careers page . For more information about KRS CPAs, visit www.krscpas.com

