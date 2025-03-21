NVBDC at EXIM 2025: Empowering Veteran-Owned Businesses for Global Success

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Jeff King, Director of Certification and Operations

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce its participation in the EXIM 2025 Annual Conference, taking place April 29-30, 2025, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. This premier event brings together key stakeholders from across industries to discuss global trade opportunities and financing solutions that drive American business growth.Representing NVBDC at EXIM 2025 will be:Keith King, NVBDC Founder & CEOLTC (ret) Kathy Poynton, NVBDC Board Member & Director of the NVBDC MVO Task ForceJeff King, Director of Certification and OperationsTheir presence at the conference underscores NVBDC’s commitment to helping Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) expand into international markets and leverage new opportunities made possible through a landmark partnership with the International Trade Administration (ITA) and its VetGoGlobal program.A major highlight of NVBDC’s growing global strategy is its newly formed partnership with ITA’s VetGoGlobal program, an initiative that provides veteran-owned businesses with the resources, guidance, and support needed to expand into international trade markets. This collaboration—made possible by the efforts of Kathy Poynton—opens unprecedented pathways for certified SD/VOBs to access international buyers, secure export financing, and receive strategic market entry assistance.NVBDC-certified businesses can now benefit from:– Export financing solutions through EXIM Bank and ITA– Global market entry guidance from ITA trade experts– Networking opportunities with international corporate partners– Supplier diversity recognition in global supply chainsThis partnership aligns with NVBDC’s mission to break barriers and open new revenue streams for veteran entrepreneurs, ensuring they have the tools to expand their businesses beyond U.S. borders.Attendees of the EXIM 2025 Annual Conference will have the unique opportunity to meet Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC. A U.S. Army veteran, Keith King is a nationally recognized advocate for veteran business owners and a leading force behind the certification and inclusion of service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) in corporate and government supply chains.With over four decades of experience in military and veteran advocacy, Keith King has dedicated his career to breaking down barriers for veteran entrepreneurs. Under his leadership, NVBDC has become the gold standard for veteran business certification, ensuring that veteran-owned companies gain access to supplier diversity programs, corporate contracts, and government procurement opportunities.At EXIM 2025, Keith King will be available to discuss how NVBDC Certification opens doors for veteran-owned businesses by providing recognition and credibility with major corporations and federal agencies. He will also share insights on how exporting can be a growth strategy, leveraging EXIM Bank financing solutions to expand globally. Attendees can learn about the challenges veteran entrepreneurs face and how NVBDC is addressing them, as well as the organization’s role in fostering corporate and government partnerships to increase procurement opportunities for SD/VOBs. Additionally, Keith will highlight NVBDC’s expanding role in international trade, including its partnerships with the International Trade Administration (ITA) and EXIM Bank, which are creating new pathways for veteran-owned businesses to compete on a global scale.This is an exclusive chance to engage with one of the most influential voices in the veteran business community and learn how NVBDC can help take your business to the next level.The EXIM 2025 Annual Conference will serve as a vital forum for SD/VOBs interested in global expansion, offering insights on:– Exporting strategies for small businesses– Federal financing programs for diverse business owners– Supply chain expansion and global market access– Domestic manufacturing’s role in export growthWe encourage all veteran-owned business to attend and engage with industry experts, government agencies, and financial institutions to maximize their global potential.NVBDC is committed to helping veteran entrepreneurs succeed in today’s global economy and encourage all SD/VOB’s to take advantage of the wealth of information and networking opportunities available. Engaging with industry experts, government agencies, and financial institutions will provide veteran entrepreneurs with valuable insights into leveraging EXIM Bank programs and other federal resources to expand their operations internationally.For more information on attending EXIM 2025, visit : EXIM 2025 Annual Conference Website To learn more about how NVBDC Certification is helping SD/VOBs thrive in both domestic and global markets, visit NVBDC.ORG.Stay tuned for updates from EXIM 2025 as NVBDC continues its mission to support veteran-owned businesses in international trade!

