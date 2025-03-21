A Major Contract Awarded to MingZhu

SHENZHEN, China, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (“MingZhu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YGMZ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services to businesses, today announced Ruoqiang Tengyue Logistics Co., Ltd. (“Ruoqiang Logistics”) awarded a major coal transport contract to MingZhu’s subsidiary Shenzhen Yangang Mingzhu Supply Chain Management Co. (“Mingzhu Supply Chain”).

Under the contract, Mingzhu Supply Chain will provide coal transportation service to Ruoqiang Logistics through March 20, 2030. Ruoqiang Logistics contracted Mingzhu Supply Chain to provide approximately 300 trucks on the route during the contract period.

Mr. Jinlong Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, commented, “This victory highlights our ability to seamlessly support high-profile clients, delivering both financial benefits and reinforcing our market position. This success is driving remarkable momentum and growth for our company, while also serving as a significant milestone for our investors. It underscores our commitment to creating and maximizing value for all stakeholders.”

Mingzhu Supply Chain, a subsidiary of MingZhu, was founded in 2018. It provides integrated solutions to the logistics supply chain in order to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Ruoqiang Logistics is a is a trusted partner in the coal transportation industry, specializing in connecting power plants and chemical factories with reliable and efficient logistics solutions. With a strong focus on operational excellence and customer satisfaction, Ruoqiang Logistics ensures seamless coordination and timely delivery of coal to support critical energy and industrial operations. One of its key strengths lies in its robust cash flow management, which allows it to maintain financial stability, invest in strategic partnerships, and deliver consistent value to both its clients and transportation partners.

About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: YGMZ)

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is a 4A-rated professional trucking service provider. Based on the Company’s regional logistics terminals in Guangdong Province, MingZhu Logistics Holdings offers tailored solutions to our clients to deliver their goods through our network density and broad geographic coverage across the country by a combination of self-owned fleets tractors and trailers and subcontractors’ fleets. For more information, please visit https://ir.szygmz.com/.

