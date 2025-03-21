MobilDeniz becomes the first banking application integrated with Apple Vision Pro in Türkiye

DenizBank has become the first bank to carry its mobile application to Apple Vision Pro in Türkiye in cooperation with its technology subsidiary Intertech and digital solution partner Commencis

ISTANBUL, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empowered with visionOS which is the first spatial operation system in the world, mixed-reality headset Vision Pro enables access to the core banking functions such as viewing financial summary, account balance, and credit card transactions based on the user interface on which the phone screen is integrated with the living space. With Vision Pro's eye and hand-controlled interface, MobilDeniz users can carry out their core banking transactions while interacting with their physical surroundings.

The software development process of the project was taken on by Intertech whereas the software consultancy and user experience design was assumed by Commencis.

“We are aiming to elevate the customer experience across all of our channels,” DenizBank Branches and Central Operations Group EVP Umut Özdoğan made a remark on the subject: “As DenizBank, we have always become an institution aiming to elevate the customer experience by utilizing technology and innovation at the highest level. With the cooperation of Intertech and Commencis, we are proud of being the first bank to carry its mobile application to Apple Vision Pro in Türkiye. With this cooperation through which we benefit from the spatial IT features of Vision Pro, MobilDeniz users can manage their financial assets in a new format in which digital and physical media are interacting with each other. They can view their account balances and debts and pay for their credit cards in the same way. We are pleased to enrich the access to financial services with augmented reality and wearable technology this way.”

“We support the integration of banking with the cutting-edge technology”

Intertech General Manager Ömer Uyar: “We have elevated our application to the highest level by further developing it in terms of customer experience with the integration of MobilDeniz with Vision Pro. With our project which we implement high security standards for data protection, the users can safely manage the core banking screens of MobilDeniz with their eye and hand movement in Vision Pro environment. As Intertech, we are proud of having taken on the software development process of this project which is a first for the banking sector. In the upcoming period, with our development staff of 1157 in our organization, we will keep on working on the accessibility of the banking services integrated with the cutting-edge technologies.”

“We are producing technologies that enrich the integration with financial

services”

Commencis Chief Sales Officer, Yücel Erbilgiç, also commented: “As Commencis, we have made it our mission to produce innovative technologies redefining the ways the users interact with financial services. By bringing together our long-standing expertise in user interface and design areas, we are excited to launch this project which is a milestone for the banking sector with DenizBank.”

