Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,047 in the last 365 days.

United-Guardian Reports 2024 Financial Results

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported that net sales and net income for FY 2024 increased compared to FY 2023. Net sales for the year increased by 12% from $10,885,154 in 2023 to $12,181,971 in 2024, generating net income of $3,250,875 ($0.71 per share) in 2024 compared to $2,581,370 ($0.56 per share) in 2023.

Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, “We are pleased to announce that net sales and net income increased from 2023 to 2024. Sales of cosmetics ingredients and medical lubricants increased by 32% and 16%, respectively. The increase in cosmetic ingredient sales was primarily due to increased purchase orders from our largest distributor. Based on feedback from our distributor, the increase was due to greater demand for our products in China as a result of regaining market share at certain key accounts. The increase in medical lubricants was driven by greater demand from one of our large contract manufacturer customers in China. Pharmaceutical sales decreased by 5% in 2024, due to a supply disruption of Renacidin, our main pharmaceutical product, that we experienced at the end of 2023 and carried into the first quarter of 2024. This disruption impacted our sales of Renacidin for 2024. Sales began increasing once supply levels resumed, and we are hopeful that sales of Renacidin will return to their previous levels in 2025.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, sexual wellness ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and medical lubricants.

Contact:  Donna Vigilante
  (631) 273-0900
  dvigilante@u-g.com  


NOTE: This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements about the company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the “safe harbor” provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 
FINANCIAL RESULTS AS OF AND FOR THE YEARS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 
    Years ended December 31,  
    2024     2023  
                 
Net sales   $ 12,181,971     $ 10,885,154  
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Cost of sales     5,721,584       5,479,566  
Operating expenses     2,356,819       2,078,564  
Research and development     456,779       463,992  
Total costs and expenses     8,535,182       8,022,122  
Income from operations     3,646,789       2,863,032  
Other income:                
Investment income     434,679       306,651  
Net gain on marketable securities     26,989       81,095  
Total other income     461,668       387,746  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes     4,108,457       3,250,778  
                 
Provision for income taxes     857,582       669,408  
Net income   $ 3,250,875     $ 2,581,370  
                 
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)   $ 0.71     $ 0.56  
                 
Weighted average shares (basic and diluted)     4,594,319       4,594,319  
                 

                       

BALANCE SHEET DATA
(condensed)
 
    December 31,
    2024       2023  
Current assets: $ 12,665,551     $ 12,252,713  
Deferred income taxes, net   175,397       50,930  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   956,387       619,195  
Total assets   13,797,335       12,922,838  
               
Current liabilities:   1,914,469       1,534,256  
Total liabilities   1,914,469       1,534,256  
               
Stockholders’ equity   11,882,866       11,388,582  

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity		 $ 13,797,335     $ 12,922,838  

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

United-Guardian Reports 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more