United-Guardian Reports 2024 Financial Results

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported that net sales and net income for FY 2024 increased compared to FY 2023. Net sales for the year increased by 12% from $10,885,154 in 2023 to $12,181,971 in 2024, generating net income of $3,250,875 ($0.71 per share) in 2024 compared to $2,581,370 ($0.56 per share) in 2023.

Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, “We are pleased to announce that net sales and net income increased from 2023 to 2024. Sales of cosmetics ingredients and medical lubricants increased by 32% and 16%, respectively. The increase in cosmetic ingredient sales was primarily due to increased purchase orders from our largest distributor. Based on feedback from our distributor, the increase was due to greater demand for our products in China as a result of regaining market share at certain key accounts. The increase in medical lubricants was driven by greater demand from one of our large contract manufacturer customers in China. Pharmaceutical sales decreased by 5% in 2024, due to a supply disruption of Renacidin, our main pharmaceutical product, that we experienced at the end of 2023 and carried into the first quarter of 2024. This disruption impacted our sales of Renacidin for 2024. Sales began increasing once supply levels resumed, and we are hopeful that sales of Renacidin will return to their previous levels in 2025.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, sexual wellness ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and medical lubricants.





Contact: Donna Vigilante (631) 273-0900 dvigilante@u-g.com



NOTE: This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements about the company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the “safe harbor” provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AS OF AND FOR THE YEARS ENDED



DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023



STATEMENTS OF INCOME Years ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 12,181,971 $ 10,885,154 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 5,721,584 5,479,566 Operating expenses 2,356,819 2,078,564 Research and development 456,779 463,992 Total costs and expenses 8,535,182 8,022,122 Income from operations 3,646,789 2,863,032 Other income: Investment income 434,679 306,651 Net gain on marketable securities 26,989 81,095 Total other income 461,668 387,746 Income before provision for income taxes 4,108,457 3,250,778 Provision for income taxes 857,582 669,408 Net income $ 3,250,875 $ 2,581,370 Earnings per common share (basic and diluted) $ 0.71 $ 0.56 Weighted average shares (basic and diluted) 4,594,319 4,594,319

BALANCE SHEET DATA

(condensed) December 31, 2024 2023 Current assets: $ 12,665,551 $ 12,252,713 Deferred income taxes, net 175,397 50,930 Property, plant, and equipment, net 956,387 619,195 Total assets 13,797,335 12,922,838 Current liabilities: 1,914,469 1,534,256 Total liabilities 1,914,469 1,534,256 Stockholders’ equity 11,882,866 11,388,582

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,797,335 $ 12,922,838

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.