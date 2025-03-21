VERSES® Announces Commercial Partnership with AI Driller for Smarter Oil and Gas Operations

Predictive Capabilities of Genius™️ to Enable Safer and Smarter Drilling Solutions for the Oil and Gas Industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next generation intelligent agent systems, announces that AI Driller, a leading AI solutions company focused on providing a comprehensive operational platform for safer and smarter drilling and completions solutions for the oil and gas industry, has joined the Genius commercial program. AI Driller customers include large global and national oil and gas companies, independent operators, drilling contractors and boutique engineering firms.

“At AI Driller, we provide a suite of best-in-class solutions for safer and smarter operations to the global leaders of the oil and gas industry,” said Marat Zaripov CEO, Founder at AI Driller, Inc. “We strive to continually innovate, and we believe that by partnering with VERSES and leveraging Genius, we can offer even smarter and more predictable optimization and outcomes resulting in improved investment returns (ROI) for our customers. We look forward to this developing relationship as both companies seek to create a safer and smarter world through next generation AI solutions.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with AI Driller to demonstrate the power of Genius to a new vertical, the oil and gas industry,” said Michael Wadden, VERSES Chief Commercial Officer. ”AI Driller’s products already improve communication, performance and decision-making with data for the oil drilling industry, and we believe that by adding Genius, we can make that performance even better. In high-stakes drilling, every decision counts. It is essential to monitor key metrics to streamline rate-of-penetration, anticipate equipment maintenance needs, and reduce collision risks to avoid incidents. Genius empowers AI Driller to capture their domain knowledge and use it to develop Agents that learn to predict the right course of action and scale safer, more efficient, and cost-effective drilling operations for its customers.”

Upon successful completion of phase 1, building and testing Genius Agents on high-value drilling use cases, both parties anticipate the execution and announcement of a reseller agreement to provide Genius to the AI Driller global customer base.

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius , is a suite of tools for machine learning practitioners to model complex dynamic systems and generate autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn , and X .

About AI Driller

AI Driller, Inc. is a US-based software company transforming the oil and gas industry through the power of artificial intelligence. Its AI Cloud platform leverages advanced machine learning algorithms and intelligent data processing to provide operators worldwide with real-time data analytics, compliance monitoring, well planning, automated reporting, and performance optimization. Designed with a user-friendly interface, AI Driller enhances decision-making, boosts operational efficiency, and streamlines processes across rigs and frac fleets, centralizing operations, cutting costs, and ensuring consistency in drilling and completions projects. You can explore more about AI Driller at aidriller.com and Linkedin .

