PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release

March 21, 2025 TOL offers 'smart' solutions to traffic General Mariano Alvarez, Cavite - Take advantage of advanced technology to explore 'smart' solutions to traffic. This was the message of Caviteño Reelectionist Senator Francis 'TOL' Tolentino at the inauguration of the brand new traffic signalization system in General Mariano Alvarez (GMA), Cavite province, on Friday morning. "Traffic is the consequence of population boom and rapid urbanization. It is a reality that often comes with progress. But there are solutions we can explore, and among these is the use of advanced technology," Tolentino said at the unveiling of the new traffic signal lights at the corner of Governor's Drive and Congressional Road. Powered by smart technology from Korea, the traffic signalization system is equipped with sensor cameras that are capable of adjusting the length of green phases based on real-time traffic conditions. "As your community marches forward, may this project contribute to ensuring order at this busy intersection, and the safety and welfare of pedestrians and motorists alike," expressed the senator, whose niece Athena Tolentino is the incumbent Governor of Cavite. The ceremony was graced by GMA Mayor Maricel Torres, together with municipal and transportation officials. The project is part of the Traffic Management Mentorship Assistance Program, a collaboration between the senator and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation Office (LTO). A similar project was unveiled by Tolentino earlier this month in Naga City, Camarines Sur, and in Dumaguete City, Negros Island Region last February. Offering innovative solutions to traffic has been one of the long-time advocacies of Tolentino, the former Chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

