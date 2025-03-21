TOMI Environmental Solutions Expands into Aquaculture with New Partner, Algafeed

FREDERICK, Md., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its SteraMist technology at Algafeed, a pioneering company in large-scale microalgae production for aquaculture and fish nutrition.

Algafeed faced a significant challenge with Protozoan ciliate contamination, a common issue in algae cultivation that hinders growth and impacts nutrient cycling. Seeking a reliable and proven solution, Algafeed turned to SteraMist for effective disinfection.

Following a thorough study demonstrating SteraMist's efficacy in treating tanks, light panels, and facility areas, Algafeed successfully reduced the ciliate contamination to a level that no longer impacts target production volumes.



Algae serves as a primary food source for shrimp, shellfish, and finfish farms. Traditionally, algae production requires extensive oceanfront land or results in freeze-dried products. Algafeed's innovative, patented technology enables the cultivation and delivery of high-density microalgae, offering a significant advantage to the aquaculture industry.



"Since implementing SteraMist, we have observed a substantial reduction in Protozoan ciliate," stated James Rizzi, Chief Operating Officer of Algafeed. "We are eager to expand the use of SteraMist across our global facilities."



“This highlights its versatility and effectiveness in addressing critical contamination challenges across diverse industries, including the aquaculture sector. We are excited to continue our partnership with Algafeed as they expand and leverage SteraMist technology,” states Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI Environmental Solutions.



TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®



TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



For additional information, please visit http://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products to serve Algafeed and aquaculture sectors. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Rosalyn Christian

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com

