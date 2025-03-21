FibroBiologics to Present at The German-Nordic Joint Extracellular Matrix Meeting

HOUSTON, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics, will present on FibroBiologics’ unique fibroblast cell-based approach for the potential treatment of chronic diseases at The German-Nordic Joint Extracellular Matrix Meeting in Freiburg, Germany, from March 26-28, 2025. The joint meeting is an annual opportunity to showcase advances in extracellular matrix biology.

Dr. Khoja commented, “Fibroblasts are a critical component of the extracellular matrix with regenerative and immunomodulatory properties. Our presentation will detail the progress we’ve made in expanding our portfolio and targeting additional indications by leveraging the unique potential of fibroblasts.”

Details of the conference and presentations are as follows:

The German-Nordic Joint Extracellular Matrix Meeting

Presentation Title: Potential Treatment of Chronic Diseases With the Aim of Immune System Homeostasis Rather Than Depletion or Over-activation.

Presenter: Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, FibroBiologics

Location: Otto-Krayer Haus, Albertstrasse 25, Freiburg, Germany

Date and Time: Thursday, March 27, at 10:25 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central European Time

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

