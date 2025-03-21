Neon Bloom to Partner with Genwin LLC for Faster E-Commerce and Retail Payment Transaction processing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC PINK: NBCO), announced today that it has finalized a business relationship with Genwin LLC, a B2B software development company specializing in back-end development software, and providing transactional and software solutions in the e-commerce, enterprise, and retail environments. This relationship with Genwin LLC, International is expected to increase Neon Bloom’s transactional and bottom-line yearly revenue.

In making the announcement, Moody Hashem, Genwin’s President, said: “I’m looking forward to working with Neon Bloom and its subsidiary, Advanced Executive Sales, to bring our expertise to their business sectors. With over a decade of experience working with specialized businesses to align with new software opportunities and options, we believe that this relationship will add speed and accuracy to the company’s payment processing and reduce or eliminate their dependence on key third-party vendor software, as they will now be in control of their own destiny.”

“We’re very pleased and feel that this relationship with Genwin will significantly contribute to gaining more market share and allow for less revenue interruption due to processing grid issues and our reliance on third-party software for our transactional clearing. With Vida Magica products, we believe payments should be seamless, intelligent, and adaptable to the ever-evolving needs of modern businesses. Our mission is to transform the payment landscape with cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that maximize efficiency, enhance security, and eliminate barriers to global transactions. We are now taking the necessary steps to add redundancy to our process to minimize network issues and reliance on third parties for processing support.” said Greg Bauer, Neon Bloom’s CEO.

About Neon Bloom:

Neon Bloom Inc. is a diversified enterprise group currently developing new AI-driven technologies, technologically improved financial services, and other emerging businesses with high growth potential and other cross-industry segment synergistic qualities. The Company’s primary focus within the financial services industry is the financial transaction processing sector – excluding central bank-related transactions - including reserve and liquidity, check, or other financial instrument clearinghouse services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Executive Sales (AES), the Company is a rapidly growing provider of e-commerce and point-of-sale transaction software solutions for various industries. The Company shifted its primary focus to the financial services sector in 2024, where it expects to grow revenue and net asset value through organic growth and additional acquisitions utilizing shares of its common stock, non-convertible promissory performance-based notes, and cash as available.

About Advanced Executive Sales LLC:

AES is a rapidly growing, leading provider of e-commerce and point-of-sale transaction solutions, enabling secure interactions between merchants and customers for various industries. With its payment processing platform, it is a certified partner with Genwin LLC and ongoing development group YNLO Ultratech, and we have over 130 e-commerce sites currently under contract. Looking forward, AES plans to expand in two new verticals by acquiring other financial services with payment processing technology that will complement what AES utilizes presently. Contact: 970-308-2187.

