MICATU Announces Real-Time Grid-Edge Management for Safer, Smarter Utility Operations

HORSEHEADS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MICATU Inc., today introduces certusEDGE™, an advanced grid-edge processing device that is redefining how utilities monitor and manage their distribution networks. By integrating real-time data insights with advanced analytics, certusEDGE empowers electric utilities to enhance resilience, improve efficiency, and protect critical infrastructure. To further enhance the solution over time, MICATU is collaborating with Oracle Utilities to develop and test opportunities to fortify grid resiliency leveraging the power of certusEDGE together with Oracle’s proven Network Management System (NMS) and AI capabilities.Portland General Electric and National Grid are participating in the development work group taking place at the Oracle Industry Lab in Deerfield, Illinois, and the MICATU Lab in New York.“We designed certusEDGE to meet the rapidly growing demands of modern utility operations,” said Michael Oshetski, Co-Founder and CTO of MICATU. “By combining MICATU’s grid-edge processing and precision sensors with Oracle’s advanced NMS and AI capabilities, we have the potential to help utilities to transition from reactive to proactive grid management, equipping them with the tools needed to build a safer, more resilient, and efficient energy grid.”Providing a real-time edge processingMICATU’s certusEDGE Processor , in conjunction with Oracle’s active edge network management architecture, is under development to operate on MICATU’s certusEDGE device with core signal processing software. certusEDGE enhances grid resilience, provides real-time predictive asset management, and seamlessly integrates with advanced distributed energy resources management (DERMs) systems.Oracle’s embedded grid-edge software is expected to be integrated with Oracle grid management, field device, and enterprise connectivity systems to enable digital twin modeling, federated cloud-based AI learning capabilities, and more. The goal of the collaboration is to bring together leaders in utility sensors, data processing, network management, and AI to enable autonomous grid-edge control with the ability to:• Detect and mitigate wildfire risk in real time.• Optimize distribution systems by reducing line losses and improving system efficiency through Volt-VAR Optimization and Conservation Voltage Regulation.• Reduce peak loads by leveraging DERs along with VVO and CVR.• Enable real-time fault detection with distributed real-time (RT) sensors and controls.• Enhance grid resiliency by providing synthetic inertia and autonomous frequency and voltage response from grid-edge DER devices—reducing reliance on carbon-fueled synchronous generation and initiating carbon credit opportunities. Improve reliability through autonomous grid-edge islanding, enabling Fault Location, Isolation, and Service Restoration (FLISR) with grid-forming inverters and optimized DER operation.“The global energy transition is demanding higher levels of sustainability, affordability, and resiliency from electric utilities, while extreme weather and aging assets create greater grid reliability risks that must be managed,” said Hillary Martin, vice president of analytics and innovation, Oracle Infrastructure. “Oracle is committed to transforming the traditional power grid into the interconnected, bidirectional, autonomous grid of the future. By working with MICATU and forward-thinking utilities through an active edge network management approach, we hope to collectively make progress toward this goal, achieving critical improvements in monitoring and control to mitigate grid reliability risks.”See certusEDGE in action at DISTRIBUTECH 2025MICATU will debut certusEDGE at DISTRIBUTECH 2025 in Dallas, TX, from March 25-27 at Booth #1009. Attendees can get hands-on experience with the cutting-edge technology and learn how certusEDGE is setting a new standard for grid-edge management.At Booth #3712, Oracle will showcase real-world applications of its edge network management and digital twin technologies utilizing MICATU’s certusEDGE platform and GEN2 optical sensors to demonstrate the potential to accelerate industrial digital transformation.For more information about certusEDGE or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.micatu.com or contact marketing@micatu.com.Learn more about Oracle Utilities here and join the discussion on LinkedIn.About OracleOracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.About MICATUMICATU is a leading developer of advanced grid-edge solutions, delivering superior voltage, current, and temperature measurement accuracy. Our proprietary optical sensors and grid-edge platforms offer unmatched reliability, precision, and harmonic measurement capabilities, equipping utilities with real-time data awareness to improve power quality, grid management, safety, and resiliency—all while helping eliminate millions of metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually. Learn more at www.micatu.com Future Product DisclaimerThe [preceding] is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle’s products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.Forward-Looking Statements DisclaimerStatements in this article relating to Oracle’s future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are “forward-looking statements” and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect Oracle’s current expectations and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect Oracle’s business is contained in Oracle’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Oracle’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC’s website or on Oracle’s website at http://www.oracle.com/investor . All information in this article is current as of March 24, 2025, and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.TrademarksOracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.MICATU, certusEDGE, and Superior Grid Edge Solutions are trademarks of MICATU, Inc.

