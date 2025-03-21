NV5 Acquires CRS Survey; Strengthens North Carolina Infrastructure Capabilities

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of CRS Survey PLLC (CRS Survey), a provider of land surveying and mapping services for transportation infrastructure and land development to expand and support NV5’s existing operation in North Carolina. CRS Survey specializes in conventional and geospatial aerial surveys to support roadway and bridge maintenance and improvements.

“NV5 has been a leader in infrastructure design and testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services for the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and municipalities across the state for over 20 years. The adoption of new surveying and geospatial technologies, along with a shortage of licensed surveyors, has driven high-demand and high-margins for surveying services. The addition of CRS Survey strengthens our capabilities to support transportation clients throughout the state and drive accelerated organic growth for our Southeast operations,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5.

CRS Survey is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and serves public and private sector clients from the greater Charlotte metropolitan area to Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

“Having worked with CRS Survey on many projects, we are excited to welcome them to the NV5 team and anticipate accelerated growth in our surveying and infrastructure services in North Carolina,” said Alex Hockman, CEO of Infrastructure at NV5.

About CRS Survey

Headquartered in Charlotte, CRS Survey’s technical experts provide topographic surveys, boundary surveys, and construction staking services for infrastructure improvements and land development throughout South-Central North Carolina. CRS Survey’s extensive expertise, licensed professionals, and advanced geospatial and survey technologies deliver precise and dependable data to support successful developments that meet all state and local regulations. For more information about CRS Survey, visit https://www.crssurveypllc.com.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.