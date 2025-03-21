Sublyna - The platform that monetizes Discord and Telegram communities

Sublyna launches to help creators, influencers, and businesses monetize Discord and Telegram communities with automated memberships and Stripe integration.

TOULOUSE, France, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sublyna, a platform designed to help creators and businesses monetize their online communities , has officially launched. By seamlessly integrating with Stripe, Sublyna allows users to monetize Discord and Telegram groups with a fully automated system, making paid memberships.

Sublyna provides a solution for creators, influencers, and business owners who want to generate revenue from their online communities without the hassle of manual subscription management. By connecting directly to the user's Stripe account, Sublyna ensures full control over payments, access management, and revenue streams.





Image by Sublyna

Key Features:

Automated Access Management – Instantly grants and revokes access to paid Discord and Telegram communities based on user subscriptions.

Flexible Pricing Options – Supports one-time payments and recurring subscriptions, with multiple tiers and currency options.

Customizable Page Builder – Create high-converting landing pages without any coding skills.

Comprehensive Member Analytics – Track growth, revenue, and subscriber activity with real-time insights.

Built-in Affiliate Program – Empower users to promote communities and earn commissions through an integrated referral system.

“We designed Sublyna to simplify community monetization, eliminating the technical barriers and allowing creators to focus on what they do best – engaging their audience,” said Josselin, founder of Sublyna. “With Sublyna, anyone can transform their Discord or Telegram community into a profitable business in just a few clicks.”

Sublyna is ideal for online educators, coaches, content creators, and community managers looking to offer exclusive memberships or premium content. Unlike other platforms, Sublyna provides a direct-to-customer experience, eliminating intermediary fees and giving users complete ownership of their revenue streams.

Media Contact:

Sublyna

josselin@sublyna.com

+33 6 46 15 40 40

https://www.sublyna.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/544fd153-d052-42ef-b4bd-c156420bd6e8

Image by Sublyna Image by Sublyna

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.