UM Career and Internship Fair to take place on 26 March

MACAU, March 21 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold the UM Career and Internship Fair 2025 on 26 March (Wednesday). More than 110 companies and organisations from various industries will set up recruitment booths at the university, offering over 3,000 job opportunities.

The Career and Internship Fair is an annual recruitment event at UM that aims to help graduating students seek job opportunities and provide a platform for students to find summer internships. The fair also offers an online job search guide, introductions to companies and organisations, recruitment talks, workshops, and career advising services.

The fair will take place in the Multi-function Hall of the UM Guest House (N1-G008), from 11:00am to 5:30pm (last entry at 5:00pm). Companies and organisations will set up recruitment booths at the venue. All students are welcome to bring their personal information and dress formally to explore potential career opportunities at the fair. For enquiries, please contact the UM Career Development Centre at +853 8822 4839 or email sao.career@um.edu.mo.