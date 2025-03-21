Australian Businesses Spend 32 Days Filling Each Vacancy According to Analysis by SmartRecruiters

SYDNEY, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysis of over 2.4 million online job applications in Australia reveals that the median time to fill a vacancy is 32 days, with each role attracting 65 applications. The research by SmartRecruiters, the recruiting AI company, also reveals that of the 65 applicants per job post, 6% typically get invited to interview, resulting in 2% receiving job offers.

In terms of the recruitment process, the data reveals that job applications in Australia are on average, reviewed in 6 days, with interviews taking place 13 days after applications are received. Globally, companies using AI fill vacancies 26% faster than those not using it.

The research examined 89 million job applications across Australia, France, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom. According to the study, 83% of Australian applicants accept their job offer, but only 3% of applicants come from referrals, and 4% from internal hires – which is significantly less than the global average. Recruiters in Australia are highly efficient, bringing on 78% more hires per recruiter than the global average.

Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters, said: “The way that Australian businesses manage talent acquisition continues to evolve. There is increasing adoption of AI to streamline the process, making it more efficient and effective and ensuring that the candidate experience reflects the employer’s values while being compliant with employment legislation.

“The data shows that Australian businesses are ahead of France, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom when it comes to moving from application to job offer, perhaps reflecting the competition for talent in the job market in Australia.”

This study is part of SmartRecruiters’ newly established annual hiring benchmark report, which will provide year-over-year insights into hiring trends, recruitment efficiency, and internal mobility across key global markets. SmartRecruiters analysed 12 months of aggregated, anonymised application data processed through its applicant tracking system from September 2023 through August 2024.

