BRISBANE, Australia, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin’s Official ISO Domain, XBT.com hits the auction block at Lloyds, attracting huge media attention and industry speculation in what is set to be one of the most fiercely contested digital asset sales in the world.

XBT.com is a domain that could redefine digital finance and set a record for the most expensive crypto domain sale in international history.

Lloyds Auctions – a global leader in high-value asset sales has just announced the highly anticipated auction of XBT.com sparking a frenzy of speculation in the crypto and investment world.

“This is more than just a domain name, it’s the financial future & identity of Bitcoin itself,” said Mr. Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctions. “Whoever wins XBT.com will own the domain name of the decade and a stake in Bitcoin’s future, a digital asset of immense historical and financial significance.”

“Due to the significance of this domain, we expect the likes of elite investors and powerhouses bidding on this exclusive auction, it wouldn’t be surprising if figures like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos or even President Donald Trump take notice of this auction, which could certainly make for interesting bidding,” Mr. Hames continued.

As the ISO 4217 currency code for Bitcoin, “XBT” is recognized worldwide as the official financial ticker for the world’s leading cryptocurrency. With institutional adoption of Bitcoin accelerating, XBT.com is not just a domain, it’s a financial powerhouse poised to become the definitive brand for crypto exchanges, investment firms, and fintech giants.

Could This Be a $10 Million+ Sale?

The crypto world has witnessed several multi-million-dollar domain sales. Domains such as Voice.com fetching ($30M), Crypto.com ($12M), paradigm.eth ($1.51M) and BTC.com ($1M+) securing staggering valuations. With Bitcoin’s global influence continuing to expand, industry insiders predict that XBT.com could rival or surpass these legendary sales which is anticipated to be one of the most significant domain auctions of the decade.

Why XBT.com Could Become the Most Valuable Crypto Domain Ever

Bitcoin’s ISO Standard Ticker – XBT is the official financial code for Bitcoin, used by institutions, exchanges, and traders worldwide. This makes XBT.com the ultimate brand for the digital asset revolution.

Ultra-Rare Three-Letter .COM – Short, memorable, and authoritative, three-letter .com domains are among the most valuable digital assets, and XBT.com is uniquely tied to the world’s most important cryptocurrency.

SEO & Brand Authority – XBT.com naturally attracts high-intent traffic, making it an unrivalled asset for crypto exchanges, financial institutions, and investment firms.

Institutional Bitcoin Adoption – With an increase in global finance integrating Bitcoin, XBT is expected to become the standardized financial identifier across banks, trading platforms, and ETFs, making this domain an indispensable asset.

Auction Hosted by Lloyds Auctions – Global Attention Expected

Lloyds Auctions is known for handling record-breaking sales, and XBT.com is expected to attract elite investors, hedge funds, crypto billionaires, and institutional players from around the globe.

The highly anticipated auction of XBT.com will be exclusively hosted by Lloyds Auctions, a globally recognized leader in high-value digital assets, luxury items, and rare collectibles. With a reputation for securing

Record-breaking sales, Lloyds is set to attract elite investors, institutional buyers, and crypto visionaries from around the world.

The future of Bitcoin’s financial identity is up for auction. How high will the bidding go?

The auction closes on the 28th of March, to browse details on the auction or register to bid visit Lloyds Auctions OR XBT.com

Auction Contact: +1 (725) 250-0502 Media Enquiries: Kirstie Minifie +61 458 240 469 media@lloydsauctions.com

