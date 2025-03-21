Foresight Ventures Latest Stablecoin Overview: Why Non-Crypto Users Are the Next Frontier for Stablecoin Integration

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Ventures , the leading crypto VC firm bridging East and West, has released its latest stablecoin report. This in-depth analysis sheds light on the current landscape of digital payments, with a focus on key advancements in on-chain settlement, revenue-sharing models and enterprise-first payment infrastructure.

Delving into the evolution of stablecoin technology and its integration into market segments that connect crypto payments with traditional financial services, Foresight Ventures presents a comprehensive framework detailing the layered approach to stablecoin adoption—from the application layer to asset issuance and settlement processes.

Of particular note, the report offers exclusive insights for diverse user groups, ranging from general investors to developers. It also breaks down the critical factors driving enterprise adoption of stablecoins and demonstrates how non-crypto users can incorporate these digital assets into everyday transactions.

Key discoveries from the analysis are:

Stablecoin payments offer faster settlement times and lower fees than traditional methods.

The technology stack breaks down into four layers: Application, payment processors, asset issuers and settlement.

Major payment gateways now integrate with popular financial services, enabling both developer and consumer adoption.

US payment services giant Stripe now integrates USDC for global transactions. MetaMask enables fiat-to-crypto on/off-ramps via third-party services.

for global transactions. MetaMask enables fiat-to-crypto on/off-ramps via third-party services. Crypto payment platform Helio supports 450,000 active wallets and 6,000 merchants , with the Solana Pay plugin allowing Shopify. This shows large-scale adoption among merchants.

, with the Solana Pay plugin allowing Shopify. This shows large-scale adoption among merchants. The use of crypto cards—developed in partnership with Visa and Mastercard—is on the rise. These cards empower users to seamlessly transact with stablecoins at traditional merchants.

Asset issuers innovate with static reserve-backed, yield-bearing and revenue-sharing models. Revenue-sharing stablecoins from Paxos, M⁰ and Agora align incentives by distributing transaction fees and interest income among ecosystem partners.

from Paxos, M⁰ and Agora align incentives by distributing transaction fees and interest income among ecosystem partners. Settlement layers on multiple blockchains allow for instant and cost-efficient transactions. Blockchains, like Solana and Tron, enable near-instant settlement and low fees.

Enterprise adoption revolves around efficient treasury management, integrated KYC processes and on-chain yield opportunities.

Non-crypto users benefit from intuitive interfaces and the integration of stablecoin payment options within mainstream apps.

A future shift may see consumers hold capital on-chain, as risk management and yield opportunities improve.



Core findings emphasize the transformative potential of stablecoins in transaction processing and corporate treasury management. Enterprises are increasingly leveraging stablecoin infrastructure to enhance global payment efficiency and improve liquidity. Additionally, companies are adopting smart routing solutions to automate cross-border transactions, minimizing manual intervention and cutting operating costs.

“Our stablecoin report extensively captures how the global payment ecosystem is going through a massive transformation driven by stablecoins,” said Forest Bai, co-founder of Foresight Ventures. “Stripe's integration of USD and Helio's support for over 450,000 active wallets clearly signal a rising demand for stablecoins in everyday transactions. On-chain solutions are streamlining payment flows and enhancing liquidity, paving the way for faster, more efficient digital payments."

The report identifies that revenue-sharing stablecoins introduce a dynamic incentive model to the market. This approach harmonizes the interests of financial institutions, fintech applications and digital asset platforms, driving more efficient financial exchanges. It also reveals that consumers can benefit from earning on-chain yields through user-friendly interfaces and integrated financial services.

The Foresight Ventures stablecoin report holds significant value for stakeholders across the financial spectrum. Through its clear and concise breakdown of the stablecoin technology stack, the report equips investors, enterprises and policymakers with a deeper understanding of the transformative shifts occurring in digital finance.

The report can be used as a comprehensive guide for companies looking to modernize payment processes and improve capital efficiency. Also, for traders and users to get inspired on the up and coming payment landscape and make an informed decision to invest and allocate resources.

