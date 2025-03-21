MEXC Lists Nillion (NIL) and Kicks Off 270,000 USDT Prize Pool Event





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of Nillion(NIL) on 24 March 2025 (UTC). To celebrate, MEXC is launching an event with a massive 270,000 USDT prize pool, giving both new and existing users exciting opportunities to win rewards.

Nillion (NIL): A New Era in Blockchain

Nillion is an advanced blockchain network designed to securely store and process private data for AI and blockchain applications.

The network's suite of developer tools, including nilAI, nilVM, nilDB, and nilChain, provides the resources needed to build on Nillion's infrastructure. Nillion has partnered with leading projects such as NEAR, Aptos, Arbitrum, and Meta, and its Verifier Program has attracted nearly 500,000 active verifiers, securing 1,050 GB of data.

The NIL token plays a central role in the Nillion ecosystem, serving functions such as paying for computational services, data storage, and transaction fees. It also enables staking for network security, rewards, and participation in decentralized governance. Tokenholders can propose and vote on network decisions, with voting power proportional to the amount of NIL staked.

The total supply of NIL tokens is capped at 1,000,000,000.

Nillion Listing Celebration: 270,000 USDT Prize Pool for Users

To celebrate the listing of Nillion (NIL) on MEXC, the exchange is offering a massive prize pool of up to 270,000 USDT.

Airdrop+ Event

Event Period: March 21, 2025, 05:00 – March 31, 2025, 05:00 (UTC)

Key Benefits : Deposit and Share 200,000 USDT in Futures Bonus (New user exclusive) Futures Challenge: Trade to share 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonus (Open to all users) Invite new users and share 20,000 USDT in Futures Bonus (Open to all users)



:

As one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, MEXC is committed to innovation and providing a user-centric experience. Focusing on early-stage token listings, the platform offers traders seamless access to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. In addition, MEXC delivers a secure, easy-to-use interface, low fees, daily airdrops, and deep liquidity, all of which help traders discover promising projects early and maximize their potential returns.

For more information and to participate, please visit the event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer

The information provided in this article about cryptocurrencies does not represent MEXC's official stance or investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully evaluate market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Contact:

Lucia Hu

PR Manager

lucia.hu@mexc.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by MEXC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccae857b-df82-49f6-9e36-4b715957c8b8

MEXC MEXC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.