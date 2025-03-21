Decent Land Labs protocol for onchain data center, Load Network Breaks EVM Storage Barrier with 492GB transaction

LINCOLN, England, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Load Network, formerly known as WeaveVM, has announced the largest known EVM transaction size limit of 492GB, pivoting from an EVM compatibility layer for Arweave storage into the “first onchain data center”. With transaction size limits lifted, Load Network can store 40% of Ethereum’s ledger history or 300 hours of HD video in a single EVM base layer transaction.





From WeaveVM to Load Network: A Mission Evolved

Launched in late 2023, WeaveVM set out to bridge Arweave’s permanent storage with the EVM ecosystem. Since 2024, it has become the largest data protocol on Arweave by monthly transaction volume, processing approximately 5 million transactions per month.

Serving as storage for prominent chains like Avalanche, Metis, and RSS3, and data availability for Dymension, the network has outgrown its original scope. Rebranded as Load Network, it now delivers the storage, high-bandwidth compute, and seamless integration at a fraction of traditional costs—positioning itself as a drop-in “cloud service” for blockchains, data availability (DA) layers, and dApps.



Breaking the EVM Storage Barrier

Load Network’s new transaction format obliterates the kilobyte-scale limits of traditional EVM chains, enabling bundles up to 492GB. For context, a single Load transaction can encapsulate a complete Llama 3 70B AI model, hundreds of hours of HD video, or data equivalent to several days of Celestia’s throughput. Currently processing 40% more transactions than Celestia with 700 times the bandwidth, Load Network brings data center-scale capabilities to the blockchain. This advancement makes onchain storage viable for AI models, media, research datasets, and analytics.

“EVM storage has typically been so slow and expensive it’s pushed developers to offchain solutions. When the data and compute don’t live side by side, there are harsh limits on the application feature set. The perception that the EVM is a simple decentralized calculator is wrong,” says Decent Land Labs co-founder and CEO Benjamin Brandall, adding that “so far the storage bottleneck has limited the scope for what a dApp, chain, or data availability layer can really do.”



Why Onchain Data Matters

Most EVM-based dApps rely on centralized Web2 services like AWS for data storage due to cost and capacity constraints, introducing centralization risks and vulnerabilities akin to the Bybit hack. Load Network eliminates this dependency by natively integrating storage and compute, making data accessible within smart contracts. This empowers automation—such as decentralized agents—by ensuring data is verifiable and onchain, not siloed behind centralized endpoints.



The Load AVS Layer: Ethereum-Secured Data Guarantees

Load Network is expanding with an EigenLayer-powered “hot cache” AVS layer, bridging the EVM front end and Arweave’s permanent “cold storage.” Capable of over 800x the combined egress of all rollups tracked by rollup.wtf, this layer ensures data availability with Ethereum-grade security. It also lays the foundation for a decentralized marketplace of bundling services, incentivizing operators to upload, cache, and serve data—further decentralizing the network’s infrastructure.

Load Network is a EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built for storage and high-throughput data availability. Through protocol-level integrations with Arweave and EigenLayer, it offers a performant, flexible and scalable data layer for EVM dApps, protocols and chains.



