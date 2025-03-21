MEXC DEX+ Forms Strategic Partnership with pump.fun for Next Evolution of DeFi and CeFi Integration





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a strategic partnership with pump.fun, the world’s leading crypto token launchpad where anyone can create their own token for free. This collaboration aims to enhance the trading experience on MEXC’s DEX+ platform and explore further synergies between centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The first step in this partnership will be the integration with pump.fun’s new DEX, PumpSwap.

MEXC has recently launched its innovative hybrid product, DEX+ , offering a seamless, one-stop solution for both on-chain and off-chain trading. This unique platform enables users to trade directly on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) through the MEXC App and website, providing access to a diverse array of on-chain assets. The initial version of DEX+ will support the Solana ecosystem, giving users the ability to trade over 10,000 tokens available on Raydium and pump.fun. Future updates will expand to include additional DEXs and blockchain networks, broadening the platform's reach and liquidity.

MEXC DEX+ simplifies the complexities of DEX by enabling users to trade various on-chain assets within the Solana ecosystem directly through a familiar CEX interface. This eliminates the need to manually hurdle through multi-step interactions, such as switching wallets or cross-chain transactions.

Through this strategic partnership with pump.fun , MEXC aims to provide a streamlined, accessible experience for the potential onchain assets, further solidifying its commitment to innovative solutions within the crypto space. MEXC DEX+ users gain unique access to trade newly launched tokens on pump.fun at an early stage. DEX+ allows users to participate in trading as soon as a memecoin is issued, even before it is listed on CEX, enabling them to capitalize on market opportunities from the outset. By leveraging pump.fun’s robust capabilities in launching memecoins, this model significantly lowers the entry barrier for users seeking to enter the Web3 trading space.

“MEXC is committed to offering a broad spectrum of accessible assets through our listing strategy while ensuring fast listing speeds and top-tier security for our users. With DEX+, we aim to address key challenges by providing a familiar, CEX-like trading experience while retaining the benefits of accessing on-chain assets. We are thrilled to partner with pump.fun to empower users to discover and support memecoins in this rapidly evolving investment space. This collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering innovation and providing new opportunities for our users in the ever-evolving crypto landscape,” said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC.

“pump.fun democratized token creation, standardized token contracts, and brought crypto to the people. pump.fun’s partnership with MEXC will give DEX+ users a powerful tool to access the coins they want to trade—long before they’re available on a centralized exchange. pump.fun is building crypto’s largest social network, and bridging communities across crypto through partnerships like this with MEXC is how that foundation is built,” said Alon Cohen, Co-Founder pump.fun.

Looking ahead, MEXC's DEX+ is positioned to be a transformative force in the evolution and mass adoption of DeFi and DEX ecosystems, with its strategic partnership with pump.fun marking a crucial first step in this journey. As user adoption of decentralized trading accelerates, the seamless integration of centralized and decentralized exchange models becomes essential, and MEXC stands at the forefront of this convergence, systematically expanding our ecosystem partnerships to deliver increasingly sophisticated, secure, and user-centric trading experiences that will define the next generation of crypto trading.

To celebrate the successful launch of DEX+ and its strategic partnership with pump.fun, MEXC is pleased to announce its incentive program: new users completing trades of 100 USDT or more on the DEX+ platform will be eligible to receive a 20 USDT reward. For more details, please visit: https://www.mexc.com/dex-rewards .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

For more information, visit: MEXC Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR Manager Lucia Hu: lucia.hu@mexc.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by MEXC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0a6c9be-3f08-4308-9af1-4b03fbb963c3

MEXC MEXC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.