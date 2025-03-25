SKLAR KIRSH CO-CHAIRMAN JEFFREY A. SKLAR NAMED LOS ANGELES TIMES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP AWARD NOMINEE

Jeffrey A. Sklar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that its Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar has been named by the Los Angeles Times as a nominee for its annual Executive Leadership Awards.Since co-founding the firm 13 years ago, Sklar has been an integral member of the firm’s management team that drives its vision and strategic direction. Under his tenure, the firm has experienced dynamic growth, attracting top-tier legal talent and solidifying its competitive position within California’s highly complex legal landscape. The firm’s commitment to fostering a collaborative and entrepreneurial culture, coupled with its emphasis on innovative problem-solving and a deep understanding of client needs has been instrumental in its continued success.In his legal practice and as Co-Chair of the firm’s Corporate practice, Sklar represents a diverse clientele, ranging from individuals and early-stage ventures to established multinational corporations. His work spans a broad spectrum of industries, including advertising, alternative energy, apparel, consumer products, entertainment and media, manufacturing, medical devices, hospitality, social media, and technology.Beyond his legal practice, Sklar is a recognized thought leader in attorney well-being and professional development. He is the creator and producer of The Practice of You , a podcast series exploring how lawyers sustain their health and well-being while navigating demanding careers. Expanding on this mission, he also founded The Practice of You consulting practice in which he coaches professionals on optimizing both their professional and personal lives.Sklar Kirsh was recognized as a “Best Law Firm” by the Los Angeles Times in 2024 and Sklar himself has been honored as a “Best Lawyer” for five consecutive years.Finalists and honorees for the Los Angeles Times’ Executive Leadership Awards will be announced on May 12.

