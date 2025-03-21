MUSICK PEELER’S DAN WOODS HONORED WITH FOUNDER AWARD BY UNCOMMON GOOD

Dan J. Woods

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Dan Woods has been honored with the prestigious Founder Award by Uncommon Good , a nonprofit dedicated to breaking the intergenerational cycle of poverty through transformative programs. Woods accepted the award at the organization’s 25th-anniversary celebration earlier this month. A committed advocate for Uncommon Good’s mission, he helped found the organization in 2000, served as its Board President for the first 10 years of its existence, continued on the board after stepping down, and remains on its Advisory Board.“I am deeply honored to receive Uncommon Good’s Founder Award. For more than two decades, I have had the privilege of serving alongside dedicated individuals who believe that education, opportunity and support can change lives. This recognition is not just a reflection of my contributions, but of the collective effort of Uncommon Good’s leadership, volunteers and supporters. I am grateful to be part of this journey and look forward to continuing our shared commitment to empowering future generations.”A Partner in the firm’s Los Angeles office, Woods stands among the nation’s most esteemed litigators. His exceptional legal acumen and advocacy have earned recognition from prestigious organizations such as the American Bar Association, the California Bar Association, Inner City Law Center, Chambers USA, and the Los Angeles Daily Journal. Renowned for his expertise, Woods is frequently sought after by leading media outlets, including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, the BBC, Law360, and several national radio stations, to provide insight on complex legal matters.

