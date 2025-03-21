WECANGROUP AND SEALCOIN INTEGRATE THEIR TECHNOLOGY TO SECURE DEVICE-TO-DEVICE TRANSACTIONS WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART KYO (KNOW YOUR OBJECT) SOLUTION BASED IN SWITZERLAND

Geneva, Switzerland – March 21, 2025 –WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiary SEALCOIN and WeCanGroup are joining forces to enable secure transactions and advanced identity verification within the WeCanGroup ecosystem. This partnership will bring together SEALCOIN’s blockchain-based IoT and digital asset ecosystem with WeCanGroup’s trusted compliance and data security framework, enhancing the way banking, government and defense sectors onboard and interact with connected devices.

SEALCOIN is designed to securely authenticate and facilitate transactions between IoT devices, making them fully trusted and autonomous actors within a decentralized economy. By integrating SEALCOIN’s cybersecurity and blockchain capabilities into the WeCanGroup ecosystem, IoT devices will be able to perform secure, verifiable transactions while ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

WeCanGroup, a leader in secure digital identity and compliance solutions, is dedicated to enhancing data security and trust across industries. Through this collaboration, WeCanGroup’s Know Your Client (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) solutions will be expanded with Know Your Object (KYO), a revolutionary approach to verifying and managing IoT devices in highly regulated environments.

Unlocking New Use Cases in Regulated Sectors

The integration of SEALCOIN and WeCanGroup’s digital identity solutions will foster advanced onboarding processes for IoT ecosystems, enabling high-trust, high-security transactions in:

✔ Banking & Finance – Enabling trusted digital asset transactions, compliance-driven IoT payments, and regulatory oversight for financial services.

✔ Government & Public Services – Secure authentication of connected devices used in critical infrastructure, identity management, and smart city applications.

✔ Defense & Aerospace – Ensuring tamper-proof identity verification and transactional integrity for defense IoT systems and secure communication networks.

Strengthening Cybersecurity & Compliance for the IoT Economy

“This partnership marks a significant step toward making IoT truly transactional, while ensuring compliance and data security,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO at WISeKey. “With SEALCOIN’s advanced PKI-based IoT security and WeCanGroup’s trusted compliance solutions, we are creating a new standard for identity and transaction verification in highly regulated environments.”

“WeCanGroup has always been committed to enhancing data integrity and regulatory compliance, and this collaboration will allow us to extend our expertise beyond individuals and enterprises to include connected devices,” added Vincent Pignon, Founder and Chairman at WeCanGroup. “By combining KYC, KYB and KYO, we are enabling a future where IoT transactions are as secure, compliant, and trusted as any financial transaction today.”

Next Steps

The partnership will initially focus on pilot programs with key partners in finance, government and defense, before expanding to broader industrial and smart infrastructure use cases.

About WeCanGroup

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, WeCanGroup is a leading provider of blockchain-based solutions for secure data management, serving individuals, enterprises, and financial institutions. The company is dedicated to improving data handling efficiency in response to the increasing volume of sensitive information being generated globally. By leveraging blockchain technology, WeCanGroup promotes the tokenization of data as a solution to common issues related to data completeness, redundancy, and security.

One of WeCanGroup’s flagship platforms, Wecan Comply, is a leading platform for orchestrating KYC & KYB compliance data. From onboarding to periodic reviews and audits, the platform seamlessly connects financial institutions through a secure and standardized data exchange protocol.

WeCanGroup has established itself as a market leader in Switzerland, recognized and adopted by major wealth management firms, banks, financial intermediaries, and large global enterprises. The platform enables the storage, request, sharing, and management of various types of data, such as KYB and KYC, leveraging the most advanced data exchange and storage infrastructure on the market.

About SEALCOIN

SEALCOIN, powered by WISeKey, is a secure digital transaction platform designed to enhance safety and compliance in blockchain-based payments and device-to-device transactions. With a strong focus on identity verification and cryptographic security, SEALCOIN is shaping the future of trusted digital ecosystems.

For more information, please visit www.sealcoin.ai and www.wecangroup.ch.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and Investor Contacts

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com





