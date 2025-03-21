Twice GRAMMY-Nominated, Dove Award-Winning SANCTUS REAL Share Transformational Message Of Hope In “The Difference”

Sanctus Real members Dustin Lolli, Mark Graalman and Chris Rohman.

Song Goes To Radio As Band Begins Headline Tour Featuring JJ Weeks

We’ve all felt like hope has been missing in our world... So, we are in a season of writing songs about hope. When you put your faith in Jesus, He doesn’t just give you hope; He is our hope.” — Dustin Lolli, Sanctus Real Lead Vocalist

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two-time GRAMMY-nominated, GMA Dove Award-winning and RIAA Gold-selling Sanctus Real releases “The Difference” today (March 21) at streaming and digital outlets worldwide from Framework Records / The Fuel Music via https://slinky.to/TheDifference . The single is slated to be serviced to radio in the coming weeks and follows the recent digital single “ On The Mend ,” eight No. 1 songs and 19 Top 10 radio hits.Produced by the band and frequent collaborator, AJ Pruis, “The Difference” is an anthemic offering built on top of a riff Sanctus Real guitarist Chris Rohman created. Once the principle vibe of the song was recorded, lyrics were crafted by lead vocalist Dustin Lolli, Rohman and hit-making songwriters Matt Armstrong (Casting Crowns, Zach Williams) and Pruis (Matthew West, Anne Wilson) as they began talking about the transformational role of hope in a believer’s life.“We’ve all felt like hope has been missing in our world for a while,” Lolli offers. “We go to churches all over the country, and it’s become one of our greatest mission fields, because we see so many depressed and sad people in the church. So, we are in a season of writing songs about hope. When you put your faith in Jesus, He doesn’t just give you hope; He is our hope.”“This song points to one thing only as the reason we believe we are transformed into new creations, and that’s through a relationship with Jesus,” adds Rohman. “It’s a declaration of what we believe is possible through Jesus.”(“The Difference” chorus)You are the differenceYou are the changeYou are the reasonI'm not the sameFrom lost to foundFrom then to nowIf they see something differentOh, You are the differenceHallelu, hallelu, hallelujahYou are the differenceHallelu, hallelu, hallelujahThe transformational hope the band is focused on in the writing room as they work toward their next album, their fourth full-length project with Lolli, is also a value that compels them to take their music across the country.“We still love getting out there on the road and meeting people and making that personal, face-to-face connection. We don’t want a screen to constantly be between them and us. We literally put it in our band name 29 years ago; we want to be real. We want everything we do to be authentic,” drummer Mark Graalman offers. “I feel like we’re a better live band now than we’ve ever been.”Taking the new music and fan favorites on the road, Sanctus Real will announce a major market headline tour soon and will play a handful of tour dates this month featuring special guest JJ Weeks. The events include:Wed, MAR 26 Spartanburg, SC Tickets ( https://showops.co/e/1299/an-evening-with-sanctus-real Thu, MAR 27 York, SC Tickets ( https://showops.co/e/1304/an-evening-with-sanctus-real Fri, MAR 28 Plum Branch, SC Tickets ( https://showops.co/e/1305/an-evening-with-sanctus-real Sat, MAR 29 Troy, NC Tickets ( https://showops.co/e/1298/an-evening-with-sanctus-real Sun, MAR 30 Morristown, TN Tickets ( https://showops.co/e/1306/an-evening-with-sanctus-real For all the latest Sanctus Real music, tour and more news, go to:Spotify ( https://open.spotify.com/artist/6QgOGgahvXBHEEzpjbDsOj Apple Music ( https://music.apple.com/us/artist/sanctus-real/2307444 Pandora ( https://www.pandora.com/station/play/152307651361904136 YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/user/SanctusRealMusic Bandsintown ( https://www.bandsintown.com/a/1310-sanctus-real Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/sanctusrealmusic Twitter ( https://x.com/sanctusreal Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/sanctusreal About Sanctus Real:Since forming in Toledo, Ohio, in the mid-’90s, Sanctus Real has released 10 studio albums, most recently 2024's All Along, and has become one of the most well-loved artists in Christian music. With eight No. 1 songs, 19 Top 10 hits and more than 2 million singles sold, their catalog boasts well-known anthems like “Lead Me,” “I’m Not Alright,” “Forgiven,” “My God Is Still the Same” and RIAA Gold-certified single “ Confidence .” Adding a pair of GRAMMY nominations, a GMA Dove Award and massive streaming numbers that place them in an elite tier of Christian artists garnering more than 2.5 million listeners a month on Spotify alone, the trio, consisting of lead vocalist Dustin Lolli and founding members Chris Rohman (guitar) and Mark Graalman (drums), has carved out a name for themselves with their raw lyrics and deft musicianship, evidenced during their critically lauded live concerts.About The Fuel Music:Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management, LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Nashville, TN, the Fuel team brings nearly 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum artists. More information on the company can be found at www.thefuelmusic.com # # #ATTN Media: For Sanctus Real photos and more press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/SanctusReal-Press For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

