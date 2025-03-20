Taste for Danger: 'Cookbook for Southern Housewives' Unleashes a Fiery Female Led Mafia Epic of Love, Lust, and Betrayal

Cookbook for Southern Housewives

This film is our fearless reimagining of what a mafia epic can be.” — Josie Hull

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josie Hull and Diana Cody are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated debut of Cookbook for Southern Housewives , a daring period-piece that shatters conventions and redefines the mafia genre with a bold, female-led vision. Crafted by prodigy Josie Hull—who wrote the screenplay at 18 years old and directed her debut feature at 19—and produced in collaboration with up-and-coming actress Diana Cody, this film promises an intoxicating blend of passion, peril, and subversive storytelling. Notably, the film is loosely based on a true story, lending an added layer of gritty authenticity to its mesmerizing narrative.Set between 1969 and 1973 in the heart of the American South, Cookbook for Southern Housewives follows the turbulent journey of Bonnie Carson, a disillusioned housewife ensnared in a passionless marriage. Craving an escape from monotony, Bonnie finds herself irresistibly drawn to the enigmatic mobster Burke Woods. As she becomes entangled in the dangerous allure of the Dixie Mafia, Bonnie is forced to reckon with the profound cost of trading security for a life filled with unbridled passion and moral ambiguity."I directed this film to push the mafia genre in a new direction—one that retains its grit and moral complexity while shifting the focus from the familiar big-city underworld to the hazy, blues-soaked South, where crime plays by looser, more unpredictable rules," says Josie Hull. "It’s a fearless reimagining of what a mafia epic can be, where vulnerability collides with danger and every choice comes at a heavy price. The film’s stylized, playful tone mirrors Bonnie’s initial perception of crime as thrilling and glamorous—a view that gradually unravels, challenging longstanding industry norms with fresh, female perspectives. Loosely based on a true story, its raw energy and authenticity make it irresistibly compelling."Featuring a star-studded ensemble, the film brings together celebrated talent to create a tapestry of unforgettable characters:Michael Madsen as Kingsley McCoy Jr., the formidable mafia boss whose commanding presence and storied legacy add gravitas to the criminal underworld.Michael Evans Behling as Burke Woods, whose magnetic performance captures the charm and danger of an ambitious yet callow outlaw living on the edge.Lindsay Shiner as Bonnie Carson, marking her feature debut with a role that challenges and redefines the traditional image of the leading lady.Shahadi Wright Joseph as Ruby Clark, whose enigmatic portrayal deepens the film’s intricate narrative with mystery and emotion.David Koechner as Mister Mick, delivering a dose of irreverent humor that provides a counterbalance to the film’s darker themes.Complementing the stellar cast is an exceptional crew of industry professionals—including cinematographer Jason Andrew, production designer Timothy Stuart Hildebrandt, costume designer Swinda Reichelt, editor Daniel Seigerman, composer Jordan Lewis, sound designer Geramie Laufersky, and colorist Shane Harris—each contributing their unique expertise to craft an immersive and visually stunning experience.As the first-ever female-led, female-directed, and produced mafia movie, Cookbook for Southern Housewives is more than just a film—it’s a bold statement challenging the status quo and inviting audiences to savor a narrative that melds romance with ruthlessness. With its heady mix of blues music, vintage Southern style, and meticulously designed visuals, this cinematic gem is poised to become a festival favorite and a landmark achievement in modern filmmaking.For further details, to watch the exclusive trailer, or to access the full electronic press kit, please visit: cookbookforsouthernhousewives.com

