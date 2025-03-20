Federman & Sherwood Investigates Ray Catena Motor Car Corp. for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Ray Catena Motor Car Corp. with respect to their recent data breach. On or about November 17, 2023, Ray Catena identified suspicious activity on certain computer systems that included the encryption of certain files. Upon discovery, Ray Catena took steps to secure its environment and to launch an investigation into the nature and scope of the activity. Ray Catena also notified federal law enforcement. It was determined that an unknown actor gained access to certain systems between November 5, 2023, and November 17, 2023, and accessed and/or acquired information from these systems. Ray Catena has been reviewing the information involved to identify what, if any, personal information may be present. On June 10, 2024, Ray Catena determined that the impacted data may have included personal information related to employees and customers. The information that was subject to unauthorized access includes individuals name, Social Security number, and driver’s license.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.