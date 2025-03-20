Federman & Sherwood Investigates Dove Healthcare for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Dove Healthcare with respect to their recent data breach. On or about July 6, 2024, Dove Healthcare experienced a security incident that impacted its network. Upon learning of the issue, Dove Healthcare commenced a prompt and thorough investigation. As part of its investigation, Dove Healthcare notified federal law enforcement of the incident, engaged external cybersecurity experts and conducted a manual review. The investigation determined that on March 6, 2025 certain files containing the following personal information was subject to unauthorized access or acquisition: individuals name, Social Security number, date of birth, driver’s license number, diagnosis, health information, medical record number, medical treatment information, medical history, patient ID number, provider information, health benefit plan number, photograph, radiological test, mental condition and physical condition.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Legal Disclaimer:

