Sulliden Mining Capital Announces Summer Exploration Plan for East Sullivan

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) (TSX: SMC) announces today it intends to continue exploration at its East Sullivan Copper Gold project. The property is in the Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec, host to multiple world class base metals and gold deposits.

Located in proximity (less than 1km), and on strike with the Triangle deposit, the underground mine operated by Eldorado Gold on its Lamaque property. The Lamaque Property hosts 7.1 Mt @ 7.9g/t at a cut-off grade of 4.7g/t Au. The contained metal for the Measured and Indicated Resources of 1.8 Moz of gold1.

Sulliden’ s concession covers 334 hectares that encompasses the former East-Sullivan Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Mine less than 10km from the town of Val D’or.

Limited follow-up drilling has confirmed the strike potential on both extremities of the former mine with a gold-only zone found 500m east of the easternmost stopes of the former mine.

History

The former East-Sullivan Mine operated from 1949 to 1966 and produced Copper, Zinc, Gold and Silver from multiple lenses.

The former mine production is pegged at 15.0 Mt @ 1.1% Cu, 0.8% Zn, 0.3 g/t Au and 9.7 g/t Ag.

1 Mineral resources as of September 2022 https://www.eldoradogold.com/assets/resources-and-reserves/default.aspx

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Quebec and Australia.

