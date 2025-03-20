Sportradar Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (the “Company”) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2025. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.sportradar.com/financials-filings/sec-filings or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a paper copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investor.relations@sportradar.com or by post to Sportradar Group AG, Feldlistrasse 2, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Jim Bombassei

j.bombassei@sportradar.com

Media:

Sandra Lee

sandra.lee@sportradar.com

