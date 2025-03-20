Restaurants Canada and MRFA Praise Kinew Government Budget: Several Initiatives Outlined Today Will Secure Restaurant Locations and Jobs

Winnipeg, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada and the Manitoba Restaurant & Foodservices Association (MRFA) are pleased to see the Manitoba government’s new budget includes $10M for a Business Security Rebate, $4.5M to support Manitoba tourism, a 9.2% increase in the justice budget, and payroll tax relief and tax deferrals. In addition, the government is taking measures to address interprovincial trade barriers and to ensure it has the financial flexibility and firepower to move quickly to support industries impacted by a U.S.-led trade war.

“The restaurants industry has been working very hard over the past year to help the government understand how our industry is struggling with profitability and crime challenges that threaten restaurant locations, jobs, and the safety of our workers and patron,” said Kris Barnier, VP Central Canada at Restaurants Canada. “Our biggest ask going into the Budget was for an expansion of the Crime Rebate program, and we are thrilled with today’s $10M commitment for a Business Security Rebate Program, and other big investments that will tackle crime.”

Crime has been a growing concern for restaurant owners, with 72% saying they have seen an increase in crime near their restaurant over the past 6 to 12 months. Nearly half (45%) report they have been directly impacted by crime, such as theft, property damage or vandalism, with another 27% saying they have been indirectly impacted. In response, 55% of restaurant owners are spending more on security. The crime prevention grant announced today by the Manitoba government will help cover some of these costs.

“Manitoba is down by more than 100 independent restaurant businesses since 2017, and many more are hanging on by a thread,” said Shaun Jeffrey, CEO of MRFA. “A trade war can only make things worse. In addition to anti-crime measures, MRFA and Restaurants Canada welcome measures targeting interprovincial trade barriers, tax and cashflow relief, and other measures that will help protect restaurant locations and jobs.”

In Manitoba, 2,650 foodservice businesses directly employ approximately 37,400 people. An additional 8,600 Manitobans work in indirect jobs in related industries. Collectively, Manitoba’s foodservice industry generated over $3.2B revenue in 2023, or 3.5% of Manitoba’s GDP.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry. Restaurants are a $120 billion industry employing nearly 1.2 million Canadians and is the number one source of first-time jobs in Canada.

