Edgewood School and Hollencrest Middle School Students

WCUSD Students Excel at Regional Science Olympiad Competition

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students from Edgewood Schools, Hollencrest Middle School, and West Covina High School demonstrated their scientific talents and problem-solving skills at the Los Angeles Regional Science Olympiad Competition at Rio Hondo College. Competing against 44 schools, these outstanding students earned well-deserved recognition for their achievements in multiple events.“We are incredibly proud of our students for their hard work, dedication, and passion for science,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores . “Their achievements in this prestigious competition reflect the strength of our STEM programs and the commitment of our educators in fostering a love for learning.”WCUSD Science Olympiad Highlights:Edgewood Middle School:2nd Place: Disease Detectives and Optics3rd Place: Road Scholar9th Place Overall Team RankingHollencrest Middle School:1st Place: Anatomy and Physiology6th Place: OpticsThese impressive results underscore the dedication of students and their coaches, who have invested countless hours in preparing for this rigorous competition. Their success highlights the district’s commitment to STEM education, allowing students to engage in hands-on, inquiry-based learning experiences.“This competition is an incredible opportunity for our students to challenge themselves and apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios,” added Dr. Flores. “Their accomplishments are a testament to their perseverance and the unwavering support of their teachers and families.”Congratulations to all the participating students and their coaches for their outstanding performance at the Los Angeles Regional Science Olympiad. WCUSD looks forward to continuing to nurture future scientists, engineers, and innovators through engaging academic programs and competitions.About West Covina Unified School District West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) is committed to providing a world-class education that fosters academic excellence, innovation, and student success. Focusing on STEM, the arts, and college and career readiness, WCUSD empowers students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in an ever-changing world. Through strong community partnerships and dedicated educators, the district inspires and supports the next generation of leaders and innovators.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.