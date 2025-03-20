EXL to Host Investor Strategy Update Event on May 6 in New York

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a global data and AI company, today announced it will be holding an investor strategy update event on May 6, at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square New York.

The event will be hosted by Rohit Kapoor, chairman and chief executive officer, along with members of the EXL executive leadership team, focusing on the progression of EXL’s data and AI strategy, new operating model and latest solutions.

To register for the event, please click here . A webcast replay will be available after the event has concluded.

About ExlService Holdings

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and artificial intelligence ("AI") company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 59,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

