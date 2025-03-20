Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Adopts a Share Repurchase Program

GREENWICH, Conn., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCZ) (NasdaqGS: OXLCN) (NasdaqGS: OXLCI) (NasdaqGS: OXLCG) (the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has authorized a program to repurchase up to $150.0 million worth of the Company's common stock in the open market (the “Share Repurchase Program”).

The timing, manner, price and amount of any share repurchases will be determined by the Company, in its discretion, based upon the evaluation of economic and market conditions, the Company’s stock price, applicable legal, contractual and regulatory requirements and other factors. The Share Repurchase Program is expected to be in effect until March 20, 2026, unless extended or until the aggregate repurchase amount has been expended. The Share Repurchase Program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the Company cannot assure stockholders that any shares will be repurchased under the Share Repurchase Program. The Share Repurchase Program may be suspended, extended, modified or discontinued at any time.

The Company has cash on its balance sheet of over $300 million as of March 20, 2025, representing capital available for opportunistic investments and/or share repurchases in open market transactions through the Share Repurchase Program.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

